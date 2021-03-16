SeaWorld Fireworks! Here We Go Again – But Why?

By Judi Curry

When you think of SeaWorld what do you think of? Shamu? Orcas? Dolphins? Seals? Sharks? Fish? What was the reason that Sea World started in the first place?

Let me give you some history:

“SeaWorld® opened its gates for the first time in 1964, founded by George Millay, Milt Shedd, Ken Norris and David DeMott. Originally planned as an underwater restaurant, the concept grew into a marine zoological park on 21 acres along the shore of Mission Bay in San Diego. With an initial investment of $1.5 million, 45 employees, several dolphins, sea lions, and two saltwater aquariums, SeaWorld drew more than 400,000 visitors its first year.

Today, there are three SeaWorld parks in the U.S., including the original San Diego, Calif. location, and parks in Orlando, Fla. and San Antonio, Texas. We also created more parks that connect guests with marine life in new ways. The exclusive Discovery Cove® in Orlando is a tropical oasis where guests can swim with dolphins and other sea life. Aquatica SeaWorld’s Waterpark™, with locations in Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego, combines water park thrills, nature and animals for a unique family experience. The parks’ up-close animal encounters, educational attractions and innovative entertainment are designed to inspire guests of all ages to celebrate, connect with and care for the natural world around them.”

With this in mind, how many people go to SeaWorld to see and hear fireworks?

Sure, they are fun to watch, but what purpose do they serve other than to have the guests remain at the park longer, spend more money on food and gifts, and pollute the environment?

If there were no fireworks would people still go? Of course, and they have been going for over a year now. There has been a laser show that people have talked about, and although not as popular as the fireworks, still has people “oohing and aahing” over the entertainment.

Well, things are about to change.

From March 26 till April 4th, SeaWorld is going to have fireworks every night. But here is the kicker – they are going to be at 7:45 pm each night. I have to ask what is the reason for this display? First of all, it isn’t even dark at 7:45pm since we went to daylight savings time.

And why these dates? Because it is a week of Spring Break. And let’s go even further – the park closes at 8:00pm.

In order to go to SeaWorld, reservations have to be made in advance. So because of limited capacity, the park is advising people to find places to view the fireworks – the freeway? – the streets surrounding the park. Can you imagine what the traffic is going to be like? Every night for 7 nights?

And, of course, my greatest concern is not the traffic; not the amount of money that will be spent at the park; not the fact that at 7:45pm they will hardly be seen.

The real travesty will be the animals in the area will, again, freak out from the noise and repercussions they feel; people with PTSD will again have their nervous systems bounced around; the bay and ocean will again be filled with the debris from the fireworks; the animals that are at SeaWorld will be distressed, and the pollution – both environmental and noise – will be increased.

As a resident of this area I am strongly opposed to this display.

I have already heard from others in the neighborhood that are looking forward to it; one already told me to just “suck it up and enjoy it.” I find it hard to enjoy something that disturbs so many living beings, be it a veteran that is reminded of the gun fire he faced while fighting one of our wars, or the dogs that have their eardrums assaulted by the loud noise, or the babies that are trying to sleep only to be kept awake by the loud booms they hear every second.

I do not see any saving grace for having SeaWorld resume their fireworks.

If they were celebrating a special day – July 4th, Memorial Day, Labor Day, etc. I could see the cause. But to have them to “celebrate” Spring Break, when people should not be congregating together in the first place, is a slap in the face of those of us that will have issues with the display.

No, my days of taking my grandchildren, and great grandchildren to SeaWorld are over. Instead of promoting what they stood for originally, they have become so commercialized that they have forgotten the living creatures and surroundings that are paramount to healthy living. Shame on them.