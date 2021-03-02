March 2021 Events From the Ocean Beach Green Center

All events are online and free unless stated otherwise.

Every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Climate Mobilization Coalition Zoom Meeting. March 6th, 13th, 20th and 27th. Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization/

Month of March People’s Budget Panel Events by Community Budget Alliance CBA is a coalition of local organizations and community members who believe the City budget should be a people’s budget. They are hosting a series of weekly online events to break down the budget process, provide political education and learn more about the People’s Budget demands. Topic include Redefining Public Safety Panel #1: Divest from Police, Democratizing Power, Environmental Justice, Housing & Tenants’ Rights and People’s Economy. More info: https://cpisandiego.org/cba/online-learning-events/?fbclid=IwAR2jYF4QN-iFAzyX_CKPo55ki29XmQWLk6nTu0-8ei2i2Li26WvDUVjaWBk

March 3rd Wednesday 6 pm – 8 pm Nat Talk Climate Series: A 27-Year Wildflower Journey Hosted by Climate Science Alliance and San Diego Natural History Museum What does the future look like for San Diego’s favorite superblooms and our wildflower season? Join internationally acclaimed conservation photographers Rob Badger and Nita Winter through their 27-year journey photographing wildflowers and superblooms throughout California and the West. Hosted by The Nat and Climate Science Alliance, this talk is part of a series discussing climate change in our region. More info: https://www.sdnat.org/calendar/nattalks-and-films/

March 3rd Wednesday 4 pm California Outdoor Recreation Town Hall with Special Guest Congressman Mike Levin Outdoor Alliance California will host a virtual town hall with Pete Stauffer- Surfrider Foundation, Lesford Duncan – Outdoor Outreach, Dr. David Donaldson – Operation Amped, and special guest Representative Levin to give an update on the first 100 days of the new administration, President Biden’s Executive Order on 30×30, updates on the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, overview on Public Protection on Energy Development, and how this new Congress can work towards building an inclusive and equitable outdoors. More info:https://www.outdooralliance.org/california-events?fbclid=IwAR0dP1eaE5on_YuqznOXYvJ2tFgQyEYEuJwnym7CKZf8RqwM9isEapgUMwQ

March 3rd Wednesday 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm Building Electrification Community Workshop The City of Solana Beach and its Climate Action Commission invite you to a building electrification educational workshop for homes and businesses. Building Electrification is gaining momentum throughout the State as a greenhouse gas reduction strategy to assist in meeting Climate Action Plan goals. Learn about electric appliance alternatives & opportunities and various building electrification strategies being pursued in California. Please join us via Zoom. TOPICS Building Electrification: Opportunity to Move to the Next Level, Electric Appliance Alternatives & Opportunities, Building Electrification Strategies More info: https://www.ci.solana-beach.ca.us/index.asp?SEC=68D67EC8-7D90-48CE-AE05-0DE5B6795D82&DE=C61D5CCB-8C57-4954-81D6-33B99DF21AB3&Type=B_PR

March 4th Thursday 6 pm – 7:30 pm Miseducation and Racism in America: A Review of the Education System Event by Pillars of the Community San Diego In this second event from our “Looking Back to Move Forward: Sankofa Political Education Series,” Pillars of the Community and Detour Empowers will be hosting a presentation and panel discussion around education in the U.S. and how it should inform our efforts to build community, power, and equity. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/437746974131170

March 4th Thursday 6:30 pm – 7:45 pm Public Comment Training Event by San Diego Green New Deal Alliance This is open to everyone who would like tips about giving public comment at city council and other meetings. The purpose of this training is to help give people some info about the process and give some tips to make your public commenting a positive, successful experience. There will be two 1 hour 15 minute sessions. Each session covers separate information, so we recommend both if you can make them. We’ll cover topics like the anatomy of a city council meeting, how to prepare, mistakes to avoid, and how to take it to the next level. Register here More info: https://www.sdclimatenetwork.org/#event=65610369;instance=20210304183000 https://www.facebook.com/SDGreenNewDealAlliance

March 4th Thursday 9 pm Film showing of “The Kitchenistas” on KPBS Filmmakers, Mary Ann Beyster and David Romero, are re-visiting with the Kitchenistas and their families, some five-years since completing the PBS-broadcasted, award-winning short film, The Kitchenistas of National City. In 2013, twelve Latino mothers attended the inaugural 7-week healthy cooking program called Cooking for Salud! at Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center, an educational garden in National City (San Diego County). Upon graduating, students are called “Kitchenistas.” By the end of 2020, there are more than 275 Kitchenistas and a 1-year plus waiting list. Not only are there measurable changes in the health of the Kitchenistas and their families, there are documented improvements in their health behaviors, life satisfaction, and community involvement. Together, the Kitchenistas stay the course to overcome systemic barriers in bringing high-quality food solutions into their homes, schools, and city. A range of advocacy shows how small actions over time lead to big changes. More info: http://thekitchenistasmovie.org/ https://www.kpbs.org/tv/schedule/

March 5th to March 12th OH! San Diego 2021: Design + Community Event by San Diego Architectural Foundation

As we have been spending more time closer to home, our neighborhoods have become all the more vital to us. At the same time, equity, diversity, and inclusion are at the forefront. 2021 brings an opportunity for OH! San Diego to expand beyond its traditional borders and encourage San Diegans to explore and appreciate a diverse and culturally rich mix of communities –National City, City Heights, San Marcus, Chula Vista, Southeastern San Diego, Barrio Logan and La Mesa.

More info: https://sdarchitecture.org/program/openhouse/

March 5th Friday 6 pm Forum: China is NOT the Aggressor Event by Answer San Diego, Party for Socialism and Liberation – San Diego and San Diego Justice Center Join The ANSWER Coalition for their next anti-imperialist, anti-racist Friday Forum. This forum is a part of a continued series that will feature two insightful speakers Professor Jordan Mills and Pivot to Peace representative Richard Becker, who will speak in relation to the current anti China propaganda being pressed and US elite’s growing bipartisan consensus on increasing hostility and aggression towards China. This will be followed by a Q&A discussion. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/453373905814490

March 5th Friday 12 pm Eco-Sustainability Peeps Friday at Noon Catch up with friends who care about the environment and climate change on a Zoom call hosted by Eco Sustainability Peeps. Sign up for notifications about these meetings and for the Zoom link by joining the Google group. More info: https://www.sdclimatenetwork.org/#event=65208202;instance=20210305120000 https://www.facebook.com/ESPeeps/

March 5th Friday 4 pm – 6 pm First Friday meetings Green New Deal at UCSD Join the Green New Deal at UCSD movement to discuss ongoing campaigns to push UCSD to address the climate crisis. Our movement calls on the UCSD administration to commit to: 1. teaching all students about climate change and climate justice 2. specifying and meeting decarbonization goals by 2025 3. ending all financial ties with the fossil fuel industry 4. building a UC-wide Green New Deal. Despite the COVID-19 crisis, the Green New Deal has tons of amazing updates from existing campaigns on our progress in getting the UC San Diego leadership to meet our goals. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/760857171429485/

March 6th Saturday 10 am – 11 am Zero Waste Bathroom Webinar Event by I Love A Clean San Diego and City of Encinitas

Interested in reducing your waste, but unsure where to start? Join us as we discuss bulk bathroom products, identify specific low-waste swaps, review how to recycle right, and share DIY recipes. Leave with the tools and ideas you need to live more sustainably and reduce what you’re sending to the landfill. More info: https://www.ilacsd.org/event/zero-waste-bathroom-3-6/

March 6th 11 am – March 7th 2 pm 2021 CCL Third Coast Virtual Regional Conference: Forward Together Event by Citizens’ Climate Lobby

CCL builds the political will for our elected representatives to act on climate change. With a new Congress and President, 2021 provides us with exciting opportunities to move bipartisan climate solutions forward quickly! Our Regional Conference is an opportunity for newcomers and experienced CCL members to come together virtually to learn, inspire each other, and strategize for building the political will to move our country toward fair and economically sound climate solutions. The conference features a recorded opening keynote from our region’s own Dr. Katharine Hayhoe, who will speak on “Talking Climate in a Polarized Environment.” More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/132149182123883

March 7th Sunday 2 pm – 4 pm Carlsbad BLM Caravan Event by Caravan for Justice This is a vehicle-only mobile protest. Meet at Holiday Park in Carlsbad (1055 Chestnut Ave, Carlsbad, CA 92008). We will decorate cars and get set up until 3:00 (SHARP), at which time we will caravan to show our support for #BlackLivesMatter Please use your hazard lights and fill up your gas tank. Honk your horn and make some noise!! More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/444873003492061

March 8th – International Women’s Day – see post with Women’s March San Diego calendar events.

March 9th Tuesday 9am – 12 pm Veloz Summit Series: Building Momentum Toward the 2035 EV Goal Veloz means fast and 2021 has catapulted electric vehicles into the news with the new administration, new leadership and provocative advertising from automakers. During our half-day summit, we will talk with newly appointed California Air Resources Board Chair, Liane Randolph; Caroline Winn, Chief Executive Officer, SDG&E; and other state and federal leaders for a fresh conversation about transportation electrification in 2021and beyond. More info: https://cleantechsandiego.org/event/veloz-summit-series-building-momentum-toward-the-2035-ev-goal/

March 9th Tuesday 7 pm – 8 pm Industrial Farming and Pandemic Risk Today Event by The Interfaith Coalition for Earth Justice and the Food and Soil Committee of SanDiego350 Featuring Dr. Aaron Gross, professor in Theology and Religious Studies at University of San Diego and founder of the food and farming advocacy group, Farm Forward. This online talk will discuss the link between our industrial animal agriculture and the creation of pandemics, and how we need to change direction to create a better future. It is the first of ICEJ’s Advancing Earth Justice Speaker Series. More info: https://sandiego350.org/blog/event/civi_event_1178/?instance_id=4493

March 11th Thursday 4 pm – 5 pm Tech Talk: Energize Your Waste! Curbside Organics Recycling and the City of La Mesa event by I Love A Clean San Diego In early 2021, EDCO began the roll out of a state-of-the-art organics recycling plant, known as an Anaerobic Digestion Facility. This facility will turn La Mesa’s organic waste into renewable natural gas and fertilizer – but how? Join I Love A Clean San Diego and the City of La Mesa for a virtual sit down with EDCO General Manager, Carl Scherbaum, as we talk all things Anaerobic Digestion. Are biodegradable plastics accepted? What are some tips for keeping your food collection bin clean? Find out these answers and more as we dive into the science behind the digester, why it is important, and how it relates to La Mesa. More info: https://www.ilacsd.org/event/waste-reduction/

March 11th Thursday 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm Film night “Seeding Change: The Power of Conscious Commerce” Hosted by North County Climate Change Alliance “Never have the stakes been higher, whether it’s climate change, soil degradation or plastic pollution. Triple bottom line companies provide an immediate opportunity for viewers to be a part of the solution. This film will educate consumers on how they can help save the world one purchase at a time.” Discussion Panel including Q&A with entrepreneurs who have climate solutions built into their business models: Film available to view: March 9-10 Please register in advance: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0kcemvrDotGtYB2lmsRqmo1sNla1ow9i4c

After registering you will receive a confirmation email and an additional email with directions on how to watch the film on the 9th or 10th.

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/358448428478801/

March 11th Thursday Scripps Innovation Webinar: Sustainable Ocean Development: How Academia and Industry Can Collaborate to Advance the UN Decade of Ocean Science Event by Scripps Institution of Oceanography This year commences the decade the United Nations has designated as the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development 2021-2030. The “Ocean Decade” will create a common framework to ensure that ocean science can support nations in sustainable development of their coastal and marine ecosystems and monitor ocean health to protect the largest component of earth’s system that provides global climate and food security. In this webinar, Dr. Margaret Leinen, Director of Scripps Institution of Oceanography and member of the planning committee of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, will discuss ways that industry can participate in the decade, from large scale operations to smaller scale localized efforts, and collaborate with academia. More info: https://cleantechsandiego.org/event/scripps-innovation-webinar-sustainable-ocean-development/

March 11th Thursday 4 pm – 5:30 pm Building a Low-Carbon California Together event by San Diego Green Building Council

California’s building sector is responsible for a quarter of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions and decarbonizing our built environment presents a critical opportunity ripe for climate action. Over the last few years, state policymakers have made progress in tamping down building emission across California. And at the local level more than 40 cities and counties in the state have approved building codes and actions placing California municipalities at the forefront of national efforts to mitigate building emissions. But significant work remains – especially in California’s existing building stock – and important opportunities are on the horizon in 2021, including the continued evolution of the statewide building energy code (Title 24, Part 6) and passage of ambitious building codes in the state’s largest cities. More info: https://www.sd-gbc.org/building_a_low_carbon_ca_3_11_21

March 16th Tuesday 7 pm – 8:30 pm A Tribute to Women’s History Month Event by SanDiego350 Join us as we celebrate Women’s History Month by featuring a panel of local female activists. More details to come. A Year of Covid. Can you believe it’s been nearly a year since the start of the pandemic? So much has happened since then and we’re going to take a look at the impact of Covid-19 and how climate activism has evolved as a result. More info: https://sandiego350.org/blog/event/civi_event_1180/?instance_id=4495

March 16th Tuesday 8 pm – 9 pm A Practical Path to Sustainable Parenting Event by I Love A Clean San Diego

Making trash is an inevitable part of raising kids, right? It doesn’t have to be! Register today for I Love A Clean San Diego’s upcoming free webinar. From infants to teens, we’ll share how to integrate low-waste habits into daily routines in achievable ways, including toys, snacks, birthday parties, and school supplies, and how to effectively teach your children about environmental issues. Please register to receive the Zoom link. Thank you to the City of San Diego for sponsoring this event. More info: https://www.ilacsd.org/event/a-practical-path-to-sustainable-parenting-3-16-2021/

March 24th Wednesday 12 pm – 1pm Urban Wood…Why Knot? Event by San Diego Green Building Council

This presentation will review a CALFIRE endorsed policy for public agencies to recycle urban trees for their highest and best use. The goal is developing a circular economy around the wood from routine tree removals that come from the urban forest. This will be presented by Michael Palat. We will then discuss the state of urban wood as illustrated by the success story of the street tree revival out of Orange County. John Mahoney will cover what can be done with this amazing, locally sourced, resource. We will conclude with Scott Paul discussing how Taylor Guitars, a local company, has initiated a global movement towards the recognition of the value of urban wood beyond the mulch pile. Free to $5 More info: https://www.sd-gbc.org/lunch_learn_03_24_21

March 24th Wednesday Release of SEASPIRACY A new must watch documentary is coming to Netflix Sea Shepherd is a co-producer on this important film. https://www.facebook.com/SeaShepherdSanDiego/?ref=page_internal

March 25th Thursday 5 pm – 6:30 pm A Democracy for All of U.S. – Pulling Together: Democracy and Solving Big Problems hosted by Joan B. Kroc School of Peace Studies Join us for the third and final part of the three-part series, “A Democracy for All of U.S,” which invites us to confront the challenges to our democracy and explore potential solutions that will enable us to develop an inclusive democracy for all. This time, we shift our focus locally to and ask the question, how do we unite and collaborate to overcome the biggest problems before us. More info: https://www.sandiego.edu/events/peace/detail.php?_focus=79647

