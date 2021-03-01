Women’s March San Diego Calendar

From Women’s March San Diego



Happy Women’s Herstory Month! It’s been a long road, we know. On behalf of the entire Women’s March San Diego team, we truly hope you and your loved ones are doing okay. We invite you to some upcoming events that honor those who’ve made a path before us, and are helping us navigate the path forward:

Millions of us, longtime activists, new activists, sisters side by side, marched through streets everywhere to guide and inspire a new generation. We broke barriers, we got the vote out, we got more women elected than ever before and you created US, the Women’s March. Despite a global pandemic and an insurrection, we continue onward, fighting for equity — we are not equal, yet.

A woman’s work is never done.

Join us and our special guest speakers in a frank discussion about future goals on our path to building community and equity for all. We need your voice at the table.

#OnwardtoEquity #WomensMarch #WhyWeMarch #WomenareMissing ; – Online: mobilize.us ; Saturday March 6 at 12 PM PST

The theme for International Women’s Day this year is “Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”. The theme celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Join the Women’s Museum of California and Women’s March San Diego for a discussion with San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas. The supervisor will talk about her experience leading San Diego through the pandemic as well as her experience on the campaign trail and becoming the first Latina elected to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. Women leaders have demonstrated their skills, knowledge and networks to effectively lead in COVID-19 response and recovery efforts. Today there is more acceptance than ever before that women bring different experiences, perspectives and skills to the table, and make irreplaceable contributions to decisions, policies and laws that work better for all. Event by Women’s Museum of California, Run Women Run and Women’s March San Diego; Online: us02web.zoom.us ; Monday, March 8, 2021 at 2 PM PST

A special election is being held for the California State Assembly District 79. The position is vacant because Dr. Shirley Weber, our former representative, is now serving as California’s Secretary of State. The Primary is April 6; General, June 8. The 79th District includes Serra Mesa, Mission Valley, Linda Vista, Allied Gardens, Del Cerro, and southeastern areas of the city, parts of La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Bonita, National City and Chula Vista. There are 4 Democrats and 1 Republican running for this office.

Special Message

Today we want to express our concern about the wave of racist anti-Asian and Pacific Islander violence and aggression stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. We were deeply saddened to see the death of Vicha Ratanapakdee, an 84 year-old Thai grandfather who was violently attacked and senselessly killed in the Bay Area. We acknowledge and condemn this race-based hate and we stand with our API friends who we know are being targeted; a recent report noting that 1 in 4 Asian American youths have experienced racist bullying.

Marchers, if this escalating and unacceptable anti-Asian violence teaches us anything, it’s that “we’ve got promises to keep, and miles to go before we sleep.”