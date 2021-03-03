Ocean Beach Planning Board Annual Election Today – Wed., March 3rd – And There Are 3 Ways to Vote

Today, Wednesday, March 3 – the Ocean Beach Planning Board is holding its annual election. There are 3 ways to vote during this pandemic year: by mail, by drop box or online. Here are the details:
Elections
3 Ways to Vote in 2021
By mail: Print and mail your voter registration form and ballot to Ocean Beach Planning Board, 4876 Santa Monica Ave. #133, San Diego, CA 92107. Must be in our mail box by 4 pm, March 3, 2021 to be counted.
By drop box: Print and hand deliver your voter registration form and ballot to the Ocean Beach Business Center, 4876 Santa Monica Ave. Must be in our drop box by 4 pm, March 3, 2021 to be counted.
Vote online: Click here to vote online. Online voting will close 8 pm, March 3, 2020. (link will open a cognito forms page)
The votes will be tabulated on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
Voter Eligibility & Instructions
- All members of the community who reside, own property or own/operate a business within the OB Community Plan Area are eligible to vote in the election.
- If you are eligible in multiple Districts, you still may ONLY vote in 1 District.
- Community members can only vote for the candidate representing their district AND an at-large candidate.
- All voters must submit a voter registration form with their ballot.
- All mail in ballots must include voter registration form, proof of residency and ballot. It is not necessary to be a state or county registered voter but you must show proof that you reside, own property or have a business in the Ocean Beach Planning Area.
- Addresses outside of planning area boundaries are not eligible to vote.
2021 Board Member/Candidate Eligibility & Instructions
Eight seats will be up for election this year (2021), one from each of the seven Districts in the OB Community Plan Area and one At-Large seat. View current incumbents. If elected, members will serve a two-year term. Board members are voluntary and receive no compensation.
Vacant Seats/Appointments
Appointments may be made to a vacant seat when an empty seat becomes available. Appointments are made April-February.
Candidates applying for a vacated seat must…
- Submit an application. Submit your application via e-mail.
Obtain at least 10 signatures from the district in which you are seeking a seat. Important: signature gathering has been suspended for the 2021 election due to the City of San Diego’s social distancing guidelines for CPG elections.
- Have documented attendance at one of the Board’s last 12 meetings PRIOR to the election.
- Present yourself to the Board at a regularly scheduled Board meeting and announce intention to apply for a seat.
- The Board will vote on all appointments.
For any additional questions for the OBPB, please email us here.
{ 0 comments… add one now }