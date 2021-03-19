Jen Campbell Recall Petitioning in Point Loma – Saturday, March 20

Here are two events Saturday in Point Loma for the Campbell Recall campaign.

Saturday: Petition Drive at Famosa Canyon

Saturday, March 20th from 10 am – 1 pm

Famosa Canyon – 2320 Famosa Blvd. Across the street from Bill Cleator Park. Neighboring Sea Colony and Park Point Loma. We need lots of community support and positive energy! Time to Stand Up and Speak Out! This is our community!

Signing the petition is quick and easy! Social distancing protocols will be in place. Please wear a mask.

All you have to do is:

1. Drive up to the Famosa Canyon.

2. Park in a designated space.

3. A petition will be brought to your car.

4. Sign the petition!

Saturday: Sign-Up Day at Stumps

Saturday, March 20th from 10 AM -1 PM at Stumps Market, 3770 Voltaire St

We need lots of community support and positive energy! Signing the petition is quick, contactless, and easy! Social distancing protocols will be in place. Please wear a mask.