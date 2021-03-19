Are Ocean Beach Restaurants Ready to Give Back Our Public Spaces?

With restaurants able to have 25% capacity now that San Diego County is in the Red Tier, we’re wondering whether OB eateries are ready to give back all that public space they grabbed during the pandemic in order to keep their doors open.

Anyone who has been on Newport Avenue or Voltaire Street knows what we’re talking about. Local restaurants commandeered parts of sidewalks and parking spaces to be able to offer outdoor dining, and those bars who were able to arrange food service are also in that same boat.

And many in the community have been sympathetic to their plight and understanding as part of the public and willing to give up some of our public space. We all knew it was temporary. To last only as long as the pandemic lasted.

So, as the county restrictions are carefully and slowly lifted, will all these businesses be dismantling the outdoor dining structures they’ve constructed over the last year? Some of these structures are quite hardy and almost give the impression they’re here to stay.

We have no doubt that the restaurants – when they return to “normal” – will gladly return to their proper spaces and allow the public to walk and park as before. We’re just curious as to how long it will take.

As a side note, some of the temporary structures appeared to add to the problem – those with tight canopies and tent-like coverings over the sidewalks – and made new enclosures that were just as dangerous as the inside.

Here are some of the examples we’re talking about: