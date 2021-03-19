Are Ocean Beach Restaurants Ready to Give Back Our Public Spaces?

With restaurants able to have 25% capacity now that San Diego County is in the Red Tier, we’re wondering whether OB eateries are ready to give back all that public space they grabbed during the pandemic in order to keep their doors open.
Anyone who has been on Newport Avenue or Voltaire Street knows what we’re talking about. Local restaurants commandeered parts of sidewalks and parking spaces to be able to offer outdoor dining, and those bars who were able to arrange food service are also in that same boat.
And many in the community have been sympathetic to their plight and understanding as part of the public and willing to give up some of our public space. We all knew it was temporary. To last only as long as the pandemic lasted.
So, as the county restrictions are carefully and slowly lifted, will all these businesses be dismantling the outdoor dining structures they’ve constructed over the last year? Some of these structures are quite hardy and almost give the impression they’re here to stay.
We have no doubt that the restaurants – when they return to “normal” – will gladly return to their proper spaces and allow the public to walk and park as before. We’re just curious as to how long it will take.
As a side note, some of the temporary structures appeared to add to the problem – those with tight canopies and tent-like coverings over the sidewalks – and made new enclosures that were just as dangerous as the inside.
Here are some of the examples we’re talking about:
Geez, the way this is framed – “comandeered” “grabbed” – you’d think it was a nefarious attempt by local businesses to take over Newport instead of what it was…the only way to survive.
I’d rather they close the main drag of Newport to auto traffic or make it a one way street.
Why not just get rid of the stinky, clunky cars? We had lunch on the sidewalk dining area in Little Italy yesterday afternoon and it was just plain wonderful. Not at all like most villages strangling under the abominable urban planning dictated by Detroit and Madison Avenue.
I agree with the previos three commentors. I like the outside dining opportunities, but I also think some of the installations are slap-dash and/or kind of gross. I would be happy if these places remain long-term provided the city/panning board could institute some architectural standards and charge an appropriate (probably high) lease rate for this valuable property. Maybe charge enough of a lease rate to fund a parking garage over on Santa Monica or Niagara.
In PB we lost 50 parking spaces on Garnet west of Ingraham. I’m sure many were lost on Newport. I hope there is a compromise by Independence Day or there will be zero parking and many more frustrated drivers on every side street within a mile of the beaches.
Premature to be deciding this; the pandemic is still very much with us and variants have the medics very worried about a surge in cases (and the hordes of idiots on spring break are busy spreading it around the Country right now).
Nobody should be changing any of those (in some cases considerably expensive) temporary structures in the near term.
Having said that, advance decision making would be welcomed by all concerned for planning purposes, but we have seen little of that in local government lately.
Frank: Got my second Moderna yesterday, and contrary to your experience I suffered no ill effects (other than to be forced to celebrate “immunity day” on April Fools day).
Peter – good for you. My roommate also didn’t suffer much on her second.
Deaths for 2020 are estimated to be 42,060. In addition to fatalities, more than 2 million people per year are seriously injured in auto accidents. compared to 536,734 Covid fatalities Streets for the People!