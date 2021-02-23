OBceans Asked to Take Part in Survey on OB Library’s Future

Your input can help craft the OB Library’s future! Click the link below to take the survey, and let the San Diego Public Library Commission know:

1. What do you need from the Library?

2. How can the Library better serve OBceans?

3. What services, technologies, and programs would help you?

Survey link here – https://supportmylibrary.org/master-plan/

The San Diego Public Library Foundation is conducting a 2021-master plan for the libraries. As part of this process, they are conducting a survey open to all San Diegans. In addition, Patrick Stewart, the CEO, and Misty Jones, are asking community groups to consider having them for a (virtual) meeting.