OB Town Council Meeting – Live Facebook – Wednesday, Feb.24 – The Kate Session Commitment

Join the Ocean Beach Town Council this Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 7pm for a public meeting. It will be live on Facebook.

They will swear in their new board members and receive an update from State Assemblymember Chris Ward.

There will also be a presentation on the Kate Sessions Commitment

The Kate Sessions Commitment is a grass-roots effort to engage community on public and private lands to pledge to plant 100 trees in San Diego County in honor of Kate Sessions–each year and in each community. It’s an effort to reduce greenhouse emissions and increase our urban tree canopy coverage.

Kate Sessions, touted as the Mother of Balboa Park, is a historic San Diego figure who embodies an environmental legacy that has a visible impact throughout the early settled parts of our city. Kate’s commitment to planting shade trees in San Diego offers a relevant local platform for reigniting a community based stewardship tree planting program to support the City of San Diego’s Climate Action Plan. Based on an arrangement that Kate Sessions developed with city leaders to plant 100 trees per year in Balboa Park, the Kate Sessions Commitment is a program designed with the goal of increasing tree canopy coverage one community at a time, meeting a significant goal of 25,000 shade trees planted over the coming decade.

(Here is more about the Kate Sessions Commitment Initiative — https://katestrees.org/the-commitment)