OB Town Council Welcomes New Board Members

The Ocean Beach Town Council welcomes it newly elected Board members.
Incumbents who were re-elected include:
- Corey Dylan Bruins
- Trudy Levenson
- Sir Isaac Darby
- Stephanie Wilcox Kane
- Scott Grace, and
- Stacie Woehrle
Brand new Board members include:
- Gary Gartner and
- Aaron Null
Board members were happy it was a robust election season, with a record 18 candidates and a record number of voters, many of whom voted for the first time! It was quite a challenge, especially during the pandemic.
{ 0 comments… add one now }