OB Town Council Welcomes New Board Members

The Ocean Beach Town Council welcomes it newly elected Board members.

Incumbents who were re-elected include:

Corey Dylan Bruins

Trudy Levenson

Sir Isaac Darby

Stephanie Wilcox Kane

Scott Grace, and

Stacie Woehrle

Brand new Board members include:

Gary Gartner and

Aaron Null

Board members were happy it was a robust election season, with a record 18 candidates and a record number of voters, many of whom voted for the first time! It was quite a challenge, especially during the pandemic.