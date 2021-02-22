OB Town Council Welcomes New Board Members

The Ocean Beach Town Council welcomes it newly elected Board members.

Incumbents who were re-elected include:

  • Corey Dylan Bruins
  • Trudy Levenson
  • Sir Isaac Darby
  • Stephanie Wilcox Kane
  • Scott Grace, and
  • Stacie Woehrle

Brand new Board members include:

  • Gary Gartner and
  • Aaron Null

Board members were happy it was a robust election season, with a record 18 candidates and a record number of voters, many of whom voted for the first time! It was quite a challenge, especially during the pandemic.

