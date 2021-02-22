Good Samaritan Surfer Saves Sunset Cliffs Jumper

On Saturday, Feb. 20, an unidentified man in this 20s jumped into the waters off Sunset Cliffs about 5 pm. He started having trouble getting out of the water and someone called 911.

When lifeguards arrived at the scene, they saw that a good Samaritan surfer had pushed his surfboard over to the man who jumped to keep him afloat.

The water craft team pulled the man from the water and got him to pocket beach, known as, No Surf Beach.

Lifeguards said the man had an extremely low body temperature and needed to be evaluated quickly. The San Diego Fire Department’s helicopter airlifted the man to the street, where he was placed in an ambulance and rushed to the hospital. Lifeguards said he was conscious and breathing when he was taken away.

Lifeguards said without the good Samaritan surfer who helped them with the rescue, the outcome could have been much different. They are thankful for his selfless act and are now asking for the public’s help to find him.

It has not been determined if the man would be cited for illegally jumping from the cliffs. Lifeguards said cliff jumping is dangerous because you can be injured if the tide is too low, the waves can push you into the rocks, or the water is too cold and you experience hypothermia.

abc10News