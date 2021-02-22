Make Your Voice Heard During City Council Hearing on Campbell’s Plan for Short-Term Vacation Rentals – Tues., Feb.23

Campbell’s Catastrophic Plan Threatens Our Housing Stock
Join other San Diegans in making your voice heard during the upcoming hearing by the San Diego City Council on Jen Campbell’s catastrophic plan for short-term rentals.
Campbell’s plan is a threat to the housing stock of San Diego, particularly to the city’s coastal neighborhoods – where the massive numbers of STVRs are the highest.
Other groups, like Save San Diego Neighborhoods, say it is a “multibillion dollar theft of San Diego housing, by legalizing short term vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods Citywide! This ill-conceived proposed ordinance is another Campbell giveaway to big business, special interests and their lobbyists – at our expensive.”
This is all happening Tuesday, February 23rd at 11:00 am. It is at the San Diego City Council Meeting and is Item 330
We’re asking people to sign up, attend and submit comments.
Click on this link for Agenda and Instructions:
Last Friday, SSDN attorney, Everett DeLano delivered his legal analysis and conclusions to City Council members. The letter outlines the legal infirmities, advises Councilmembers that Campbell’s proposed ordinance violates the law and gives the City notice of Save San Diego Neighborhoods intention to take all necessary legal steps, including litigation, if it is passed.
Here’s the link to the letter: https://tinyurl.com/4z6p8bwn