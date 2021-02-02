2021 Predictions From Both Sides of the Border

By Colleen O’Connor, U.S. and G.L. Goggin, Mexico

“The only thing worse than being blind is having sight but no vision.” Helen Keller

United States:

1. Don’t cry for Liz Cheney.

the stalwart Republican who stood up to Trump on mask mandates and voted to impeach him, is now beating back calls to “resign” her post as the #3 in House GOP leadership position. Her response “I’m not going anywhere.

Prediction: Liz Cheney is going to be the first Republican female minority leader after Kevin McCarthy is ditched. She sees the future and it isn’t Trumpism. And McCarthy’s quote that “Everybody in the U.S. has some responsibility” for the capital riot has greased his skids. Plus, Mitch McConnell is now calling Cheney “courageous.”

2.The impeachment of Trump is a win-win for Democrats.

Trump’s conviction would be a win for the rule of law. His acquittal at Republican hands guarantees the Democrats will picked up more seats in 2022.

3. Trump-ism is radioactive. Economic boycotts, internal GOP strife, and more damaging court cases and investigations will infect all things Trump.

4, Vice President Harris’s photo on the original Vogue Cover will remain a classic. Style, grace, and a touch of emblematic. She is going to need those sneakers!

5. Majority Senate Leader, Schumer, will be a surprisingly strong legislative leader. He will check Biden’s “come together” moments, while delivering legislative victories for Democrats via the reconciliation process. Case in point, H.R. 1 reforms now S. 1. Meaning top priority for government reform.

As Josh Silver remarked in Esquire, “Frankly, Bill Clinton running for office gave lots of lip service to these kinds of reforms and sat on his hands. Barack Obama gave lip service to these kinds of reforms and sat on his hands. And we expected the same this session, but that all changed when Senator Schumer offered the companion piece to H.R.1 , the For the People Act, as their first piece of legislation.”

6. Mother Nature will drive the agenda. Not just COVID-like epidemics and vaccinations that defy quick remedies, but the massive economic damage of climate changes will push the Green agenda ahead and pursue technology’s villains.

As author Kirkpatrick Sale cites three factors in The Collapse of 2020; “an economic disaster that would render the dollar worthless, causing a depression worse than the one in 1930; a rebellion of the poor against the monied; and a significant number of environmental catastrophes.”

MEXICO – USA RELATIONS

A. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (ALMO) and Joe Biden will re-form mutually beneficial business, immigration and cultural relationships. The dividing wall HALT will be just the beginning of ‘make-up’ gestures.

B. Roberta Jacobson, former US Ambassador to Mexico (2016-2018), will play a key role in the re-establishment of sane, trusting and vibrant business, and cultural relationships. Ambassador Jacobson is a highly respected, well-educated, skilled diplomat who loves Mexico.

C. The US will begin to focus on addiction rehabilitation and education, recognizing the enormity of the demand for illegal drugs in the US as the co-joined twin of the cross-border drugs and arms’ businesses. A new Special Council will be created to address Drug Use and Abuse.

D. International trade between Mexico and the USA (and Canada) will boom. Manufactured goods’ exports from Mexico, tourism, agriculture, culture-related trade, and education will dominate.

E. Arizona will be the star of Mexico’s trade partner states. It has a long-lasting, unique relationship with Mexico. More US companies will be re-locating their trade-related operations into the Arizona.

F. Many more retiring Americans will move to Mexico, finding a more economical/affordable place to live and thrive with diverse educational and discovery options, and warmer climates.

MEXICO

A. Foreign investment will expand and diversify in Mexico: advanced technology petroleum-related projects, auto and parts’ manufacturing, and infrastructure projects.

B. Agricultural products will continue to be top income-producers. It will expand beyond ever-increasing avocado yields into the export of its wide variety of excellent wines. More Indigenous art will be protected and the demand for these extraordinary works of art will soar.

C. AMLO will continue helping the poor, building infrastructure, job creation and attempts to stem corruption with good intentions. Mexicans have a long history of hatred for sitting Presidents. However, some Mexicans will be won over in health care and rural development efforts.

D. With AMLO’s less-conventional tenure as President and his popular appeal, political parties will continue to shuffle alliances, ultimately reducing competing forces. (As opposed to the US’s splintering Republican party).

E. Cartel breakups will continue as the flow of illegal drugs through Mexico into the USA slows. The cartel splinter groups will continue killing for territory, but be more creative in finding ways to rob the rich and institutions to enrich themselves beyond extortion, gasoline pipe taps, train robberies and highway toll booth gangstering.

F. Mexico will be a leader in the distribution and inoculation of COVID-19 vaccinations. It will have more sources, including China and Russia, and its massive nationwide network of medical facilities. It’s mortality rate from the virus will continue to be higher than other nations in 2021, sadly.

G.L. Goggin, co-author, is a permament resident of Mexico, Masters in International Business Relations, etc. and teaches in Mexico.