The GOP Just Might Be Our Country’s Number One Enemy

by Ernie McCray

Much to my chagrin

I saw the ex-president

in a picture

wearing a

sickening grin,

standing

next to

the House Minority Leader

sporting the same

devious smile

above his chin,

signifying

that, in spite

of his friend’s

terrifying insurrection

against our nation,

the GOP

was still behind

and with him

through thick and thin,

leaving me thinking

that I was witnessing

some kind

of robust form

of “forgiving and forgetting,”

dissimilar to any

“not holding a grudge”

I’ve ever seen

in my 82 years or so.

I mean

I’m not much

of a violence aficionado,

but if some sorry-ass mofo

had sent a bunch

of armed

anarchist yahoo

so-and-sos

after me

with tear gas

and ramrodding tools

and wrist restraints

and bombs

and a noose,

I’d, turn his butt,

like they used to say,

“every which way

but loose,”and jump down his throat,

tap dance on his liver,

and dare his freaking bowels to move,

like any human being

would do

when their very wellbeing

is bruised,

trapped in frightful moments

of uncertainty

where you wonder

if your life

has come down

to whether or not

you will win

or lose,

hoping frantically

that you’ll get to choose

or that someone comes along

to defuse

the abuse

of your colleagues

and you,

and symbols of

a democracy

that, in those moments,

is choking on itself.

And you come to,

more so than ever before,

understand that

the posers

in the picture

think only

of themselves

and nobody else

and that they represent

a party

that thinks likewise

or otherwise

republicans would

shun a man

the whole world

has come to despise,

one who cares not

whether

they live or die,

but their biggest desire in life

is only to survive

politically.

So, the only thing

one can surmise,

considering that

around the world

we still have

strong allies,

is that the GOP

seems to be,

in both their actions

and non-actions,

as treasonous

as they can be.

In my eyes

they just might be

our country’s

number one enemy.