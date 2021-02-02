The GOP Just Might Be Our Country’s Number One Enemy
by Ernie McCray
Much to my chagrin
I saw the ex-president
in a picture
wearing a
sickening grin,
standing
next to
the House Minority Leader
sporting the same
devious smile
above his chin,
signifying
that, in spite
of his friend’s
terrifying insurrection
against our nation,
the GOP
was still behind
and with him
through thick and thin,
leaving me thinking
that I was witnessing
some kind
of robust form
of “forgiving and forgetting,”
dissimilar to any
“not holding a grudge”
I’ve ever seen
in my 82 years or so.
I mean
I’m not much
of a violence aficionado,
but if some sorry-ass mofo
had sent a bunch
of armed
anarchist yahoo
so-and-sos
after me
with tear gas
and ramrodding tools
and wrist restraints
and bombs
and a noose,
I’d, turn his butt,
like they used to say,
“every which way
but loose,”and jump down his throat,
tap dance on his liver,
and dare his freaking bowels to move,
like any human being
would do
when their very wellbeing
is bruised,
trapped in frightful moments
of uncertainty
where you wonder
if your life
has come down
to whether or not
you will win
or lose,
hoping frantically
that you’ll get to choose
or that someone comes along
to defuse
the abuse
of your colleagues
and you,
and symbols of
a democracy
that, in those moments,
is choking on itself.
And you come to,
more so than ever before,
understand that
the posers
in the picture
think only
of themselves
and nobody else
and that they represent
a party
that thinks likewise
or otherwise
republicans would
shun a man
the whole world
has come to despise,
one who cares not
whether
they live or die,
but their biggest desire in life
is only to survive
politically.
So, the only thing
one can surmise,
considering that
around the world
we still have
strong allies,
is that the GOP
seems to be,
in both their actions
and non-actions,
as treasonous
as they can be.
In my eyes
they just might be
our country’s
number one enemy.
