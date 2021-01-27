‘MyTurn’ Pilot Project Regarding COVID Vaccinations Available to San Diego County Residents

The State of California on Monday made a pilot project website regarding the COVID-19 vaccine available for residents in San Diego and Los Angeles counties on which people can sign up to receive alerts on when they’re eligible and then schedule an appointment.

The website, at MyTurn.ca.gov, allows people to input their basic information and learn if they are currently available to receive a vaccination and, if so, allow them to scheduled a shot.

People who aren’t yet eligible can provide information on age and occupation and register to receive an email or text alert about when they will be able to schedule a shot.

The MyTurn system is operating on a trial basis for residents of the two counties. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the system will hopefully be available statewide by early February.

Newsom also said the system will also allow vaccine providers to input faster, more up-to-date information on the numbers of shots being administered, resolving what he called a frustrating lag time in reporting that often makes it appear fewer shots have been given.

“We believe it’s the most comprehensive end-to-end system of its type in the United States,” Newsom said. “But again, we acknowledge it’s in its pilot phase.

“… It’s not just a notification system as some other states have or a system for reservations just with state clinics, this is an end-to-end system across the spectrum — bottom up, top down, providers — a whole spectrum delivery system and a database that allows more immediate data to be transferred to the CDC,” Newsom said.

From San Diego Patch / City News Service – Jan. 25, 2021