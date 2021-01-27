City Extends Eviction Ban for Renters and Businesses

Reposted as a public service announcement.

Tenants would still need to pay back rent.

By Phillip Molnar / San Diego Union-Tribune / Jan. 26, 2021

San Diego City Council voted Tuesday to extend an eviction ban for renters and businesses hit hard by COVID-19.

The council unanimously approved the business eviction moratorium and voted 8-1 on the residential moratorium. Both laws were achieved by declaring a state of emergency. The actions were separate from a $42.3 million rent relief program the city is still working on.

Both moves by the council do not erase rent owed to commercial or residential landlords, and require proof of hardship related to COVID-19.

Technically speaking, the residential moratorium does not have a set end date. The moratorium for residents goes until 60 days after the emergency declaration is lifted, but it is unknown how long that will be. However, it will probably last until the state decides the crisis is over.

For business owners, the eviction ban lasts until June 30, or 60 days after the city’s emergency declaration is lifted, whichever comes first.

While the city has had eviction moratoriums going back to the start of the pandemic, Councilman Raul Campillo said COVID-19 had only gotten worse in Southern California and continued help was needed.

“These measures are crucial to ensure that we continue, and strengthen, protections for both residential and commercial tenants,” he said.

Councilman Chris Cate voted for the eviction moratorium for business renters but against the moratorium for residents. He reasoned that the state had its own eviction moratorium in the works and it would end up superseding whatever the council passed at the city level.

State officials announced Monday that they have agreed to extend a statewide eviction ban for tenants through June. While that legislation still needs to be voted on (probably late this week), it is likely to pass and would supersede San Diego’s latest residential protections. That law does not give any eviction protections to businesses, unlike San Diego’s recent action.

Councilwoman Marni von Wilpert said she was pleased implementation took place at the same time the city is gearing up to launch a rent relief program. It received the $42 million from the second pandemic stimulus package approved by Congress but is still formulating a plan with the San Diego Housing Commission on how the money will be distributed.

She said she heard from many small landlords and businesses that opposed the eviction bans, but were hopeful the rent relief program could help them get paid.

“Making sure that our landlords get paid and our renters stay in their homes are both goals we need to accomplish,” she said.

Not all businesses will be afforded protections, with the law mainly focusing on smaller companies. It is limited to businesses with 100 or fewer employees before the pandemic, and with tax receipts of less than $3 million. They must also have a valid San Diego business tax certificate. Nonprofit companies are also eligible for the protections.

The majority of public speakers who called into the City Council meeting were supportive of the ban, despite some pushback back from landlord groups. The city also received numerous letters from both sides.

Laura Nunn, policy director at the San Diego Housing Federation, said the people falling behind on rent were among the most vulnerable — unemployed, from low-income households and people of color.

“As a matter of social and racial justice, you must take steps to keep these families and individuals safely housed,” she said.

In a letter to the council, Kerrie Ozarski, president of San Diego-based Reef Real Estate Services, argued there was no financial relief for commercial property owners — meaning they were feeling the brunt of the city’s policies.

“I am begging you to reconsider implementing a commercial moratorium on evictions,” she wrote.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said in a statement after the meeting that he was thrilled the eviction bans passed and said the last thing residents and small businesses should be worried about right now is getting evicted.

“I thank the City Council for partnering with me to ensure that San Diegans won’t lose their home or their storefront because they couldn’t make the rent due to COVID-19,” he wrote. “We will get through this together, and we will build back better.”