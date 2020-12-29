When Greta Thunberg met Margaret Atwood… on Zoom
This is what happened when teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg and veteran author and environmentalist Margaret Atwood were brought together on a radio station. Here is the link to BBC.
Grassroots and Progressive views on local, national and world news
by Source on December 29, 2020 · 0 comments
When Greta Thunberg met Margaret Atwood… on Zoom
This is what happened when teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg and veteran author and environmentalist Margaret Atwood were brought together on a radio station. Here is the link to BBC.
Older Article: Where Sunset Cliffs Got Their Name
Newer Article: Guy on Inflatable Mat Speeds Past Stunned Surfers
available for purchase!
Sitemap | Contact | About Us | Comment Policy
Copyright 2007-2017 OBRag.org ~ Code is Poetry
{ 0 comments… add one now }