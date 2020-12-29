Guy on Inflatable Mat Speeds Past Stunned Surfers

Andrew Buck, a longboarder and surf-mat aficionado from Carpinteria just south of Santa Barbara has an ability to catch sets at Rincon on an inflatable mat and generate speed that has won him fans all over the world.
A recent clip of Buck that appeared on Encinitas filmer Ryan Cannon’s Instagram account LogRap, generated over one million views and almost one thousand comments from surfers and non-surfers, many convinced there was a motor attached somewhere. From Beach Grit
Video not available, bummer.
Thomas, it’s there – you just need to click on the link and it takes you right to the instagram vid.
There’s a whole underground surf mat scene scattered around the planet. I’ve been thinking of giving it a try myself. Mats are supposed have the fastest down the line trimming speed of any surf craft. Thing is they are very hard to learn but once you you do they are supposed to be pure bliss.
Here’s a couple links:
https://www.matsurfers.com/
http://surfmatters.blogspot.com/
Here’s a nine year old clip of Australian rider Mark Thomson:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_e6-djfp3BM