Where Sunset Cliffs Got Their Name

This gorgeous sunset is by Chris R. Mannerino at Sunset Cliffs, just north of Bird Shit Rock. Chris is a full time Realtor with Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty in Point Loma.
Grassroots and Progressive views on local, national and world news
by Source on December 29, 2020 · 0 comments
in Ocean Beach
This gorgeous sunset is by Chris R. Mannerino at Sunset Cliffs, just north of Bird Shit Rock. Chris is a full time Realtor with Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty in Point Loma.
available for purchase!
Sitemap | Contact | About Us | Comment Policy
Copyright 2007-2017 OBRag.org ~ Code is Poetry
{ 0 comments… add one now }