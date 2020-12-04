Two Runways at San Diego International Airport?

Point Loma Association/ Peninsula News / Dec. 3, 2020

Two weeks ago, before the holiday break, we noted the possible closing of MCRD. Details here.

We wondered aloud, if that land became available, could San Diego International Airport use it to build a second runway?

It was a naïve question that we foolishly thought the Airport Authority could easily address. And yet, several requests for comment went unanswered.

We should have guessed, one of our Point Loma sages, Wayne Raffesberger, has a sharp perspective on the topic. Wayne reminds us, back in the day, he worked on airport issues for two council members, for the Chamber of Commerce, for the NTC Reuse committee, the Peninsula Community Planning Board, and the PLA.

First off Wayne shucked the idea of the base closing.

“Won’t happen, no money for a new facility.” You may recall, “Won’t happen!” was also the response we got from Congressman Scott not-on-my-watch Peters.

Here is why Wayne says there will never be a second runway.

“About 22 years ago we (Wayne and Councilmember Byron Wear) asked the FAA Western Regional Administrator point blank if the FAA would ever approve a sub-standard new runway, meaning one that does not have regulation length, and appropriate, cleared runway protection zones (they used to be called crash zones) at either end.

The answer was flat out no.”

Wayne says the current runway – grandfathered in – is substandard length and, “would never be allowed today.”

“You cannot fit in a second runway at Lindbergh that meets current regulations. Period.”