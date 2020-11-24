The Widder Curry: Right-Wing Heroes and Gun Rule

By Judi Curry
What in the world is happening to America? What has happened to the values our ancestors fought so hard for? How can so many people be so obtuse as to approve the “goings-on” in the world today with a smile and a “victory” sign? And I am not just talking about the man in the White House. No, I am talking about the people that somehow have taken a wrong turn.
Does the name “Kyle Rittenhouse” mean anything to you?
He’s the new “hero” (sic) of the conservative right. He’s the 17 year old boy whose mother drove him across state lines – Illinois to Wisconsin – with a rifle to attend the “Jacob Blake” protest. He’s the 17 year old boy that killed two people and said it was “self defense” when every television channel showed him walking down the street with his rifle just “itching” to take a shot a people.
He’s the same 17 year old boy that was released from jail on a two million dollar bond, primarily funded by Mike Lindell – the “Pillow Man” and Ricky Schroder, the “Silver Spoons” actor of yesteryear.
And how do we know that? Because Rittenhouse’s attorney posted on twitter the following, “God bless ALL who donated to help #FightBack raise required $2M cash bail. Special thanks to Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyshroder1 & Mike Lindell @realMike Lindell for putting us over the top.”
And what does Rittenhouse say as he gets out of jail” “Free at last”! And there is even a picture of the defense team lawyer John Pierce and Schroder embracing and smiling with Rittenhouse!
What kind of people would contribute to a fund to release a killer from jail? A killing that was seen by many? A killer that didn’t have any legal permission to even own that gun. And a mother that took her son to the protest knowing what his intentions were? Sick, people. That’s who would support it.
And now we have a 15 year old that shot 8 people at a mall also in Wisconsin. The preliminary finding is that there was an altercation between two groups. And yes, before you say something about it, the shooter is Latino. It doesn’t matter what his ethnicity is – why did a 15 year old have a gun in the first place?
And then we have the shooting at the Sonic Drive-In that killed 2 and injured 2 more. That was in Nebraska and the shooter is a 23 year old man who is seen laughing in his mug shot.
What is going on in this world? Why are these things happening and where are the restrictions to carrying a gun. Why are these males, so young, so disillusioned, so mentally unstable? Where are their parents and why are they not stepping in with viable solutions. (Of course we already know that Rittenhouse’s mother is as screwed up as he is!).
It’s only a question of time and there will be more “copy-cat killers”; particularly since Rittenhouse has been made a hero; where his mother was given a standing ovation at a Wisconsin GOP Event.
It’s a very terrifying time; a very sick time for America. When children are encouraged by their parents to kill; when children are encouraged to defy the law; when hundreds of people give money to a fund to release these killers from jail. This is not the America I want my children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren to inhabit. This is a very scary time.
We know about Schroder and Lindell. We do not know about the other people that contributed to this fund, but I can assure you that as we find out more about these people, I will have less and less to do with purchasing their products – the pillow guy can smother in his pillows for all I care – I will never see any production of Schroder Production. I would never watch a rerun of “Silver Spoons”.
And as an aside – the public should be made aware that Schroder’s production company has produced “Starting Strong” – a TV Show for the U.S. Army, as well as other projects including “The Fighting Season.”
No, people – we have become a sick society, funded by non-law abiding people that are misfits in the society of today. We are in a desperate situation where guns will rule instead of logic. Don’t sit back and say “tsk, tsk”. Let your representatives know that you are opposed to the way guns are allowed to be purchased today. Make your voice heard. It could be your relative working in a fast-food restaurant that is the next victim.
Scary times for sure. I saw the video of Kyle Rittenhouse and while I think he IS sick, it appeared that the people he killed did in fact attack him. I think one of them was armed as well. So with all that, I have doubts he will be found guilty homicide even though he should be. More likely he will be found guilty of having the weapon in possession that he was not legally old enough to carry and that he didn’t actually own. I work on a military base (North Island) and while there are plenty of liberal leaning service members and DOD employees, there are just as many die hard right wingers. Lots of Blue Lives Matter flags flying on the back of pick up trucks going in and out of the gate and no shortage of Kyle Rittenhouse supporters. The fact that we are horrified by this is a badge of honor to those people. Sadly, we live in two different Americas and it will stay that way for a pretty long time. As I’ve commented in other articles, I have had to learn the fine art of tolerating the intolerant.
The thing I always point out to Rittenhouse’s supporters who go on and on about self defense, I always ask them to put aside opinions about gun rights for a second. I point out there is a BIG difference between someone invading or braking into your home and someone who takes possession of a weapon they don’t even own and in his case, not legally old enough to own and make a trip to cross state lines to go “engage”. His supporters always say he wen’t there to protect businesses from looters and rioters. Assuming that’s really the case, it’s not for him to take the law into his own hands but they will never see it that way.
Breaking, not braking. I wish there was a way to edit.
The same day he walked free, a Black mother struggled to raise money to cover her son’s funeral costs.
What Kyle Rittenhouse’s $2 million fundraiser reveals about the unequal system of justice in America
motherjones.com
To make this more interesting, 150K of the two million posted was donated from actor Rick Schroder of Silver Spoons and NYPD Blue fame.
And a huge amount was donated by the “pillow-man.” Makes you wonder, doesn’t it?
Alternate worlds for sure.