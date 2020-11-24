The Widder Curry: Right-Wing Heroes and Gun Rule

By Judi Curry

What in the world is happening to America? What has happened to the values our ancestors fought so hard for? How can so many people be so obtuse as to approve the “goings-on” in the world today with a smile and a “victory” sign? And I am not just talking about the man in the White House. No, I am talking about the people that somehow have taken a wrong turn.

Does the name “Kyle Rittenhouse” mean anything to you?

He’s the new “hero” (sic) of the conservative right. He’s the 17 year old boy whose mother drove him across state lines – Illinois to Wisconsin – with a rifle to attend the “Jacob Blake” protest. He’s the 17 year old boy that killed two people and said it was “self defense” when every television channel showed him walking down the street with his rifle just “itching” to take a shot a people.

He’s the same 17 year old boy that was released from jail on a two million dollar bond, primarily funded by Mike Lindell – the “Pillow Man” and Ricky Schroder, the “Silver Spoons” actor of yesteryear.

And how do we know that? Because Rittenhouse’s attorney posted on twitter the following, “God bless ALL who donated to help #FightBack raise required $2M cash bail. Special thanks to Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyshroder1 & Mike Lindell @realMike Lindell for putting us over the top.”

And what does Rittenhouse say as he gets out of jail” “Free at last”! And there is even a picture of the defense team lawyer John Pierce and Schroder embracing and smiling with Rittenhouse!

What kind of people would contribute to a fund to release a killer from jail? A killing that was seen by many? A killer that didn’t have any legal permission to even own that gun. And a mother that took her son to the protest knowing what his intentions were? Sick, people. That’s who would support it.

And now we have a 15 year old that shot 8 people at a mall also in Wisconsin. The preliminary finding is that there was an altercation between two groups. And yes, before you say something about it, the shooter is Latino. It doesn’t matter what his ethnicity is – why did a 15 year old have a gun in the first place?

And then we have the shooting at the Sonic Drive-In that killed 2 and injured 2 more. That was in Nebraska and the shooter is a 23 year old man who is seen laughing in his mug shot.

What is going on in this world? Why are these things happening and where are the restrictions to carrying a gun. Why are these males, so young, so disillusioned, so mentally unstable? Where are their parents and why are they not stepping in with viable solutions. (Of course we already know that Rittenhouse’s mother is as screwed up as he is!).

It’s only a question of time and there will be more “copy-cat killers”; particularly since Rittenhouse has been made a hero; where his mother was given a standing ovation at a Wisconsin GOP Event.

It’s a very terrifying time; a very sick time for America. When children are encouraged by their parents to kill; when children are encouraged to defy the law; when hundreds of people give money to a fund to release these killers from jail. This is not the America I want my children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren to inhabit. This is a very scary time.

We know about Schroder and Lindell. We do not know about the other people that contributed to this fund, but I can assure you that as we find out more about these people, I will have less and less to do with purchasing their products – the pillow guy can smother in his pillows for all I care – I will never see any production of Schroder Production. I would never watch a rerun of “Silver Spoons”.

And as an aside – the public should be made aware that Schroder’s production company has produced “Starting Strong” – a TV Show for the U.S. Army, as well as other projects including “The Fighting Season.”

No, people – we have become a sick society, funded by non-law abiding people that are misfits in the society of today. We are in a desperate situation where guns will rule instead of logic. Don’t sit back and say “tsk, tsk”. Let your representatives know that you are opposed to the way guns are allowed to be purchased today. Make your voice heard. It could be your relative working in a fast-food restaurant that is the next victim.