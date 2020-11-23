Hey Everybody! Let’s All Email Emily Murphy of General Services Admin and Tell Her to Do Her Job

Walter Shaub (former head of Office of Government Ethics) has recommended that people contact Emily Murphy of General Services Administration and ask her to ascertain the election.

It is her responsibility, and the longer she delays, the more the COVID response will be hampered.

Her email address is Emily.murphy@gsa.gov . I hope that an effort of massive public outcry will make a difference.

It’s important to understand that @GSAEmily didn’t become a hardcore party operative. She was chosen because she was one. Murphy has a history of rule-bending and deception in service to Trump. Before that, she was a Republican congressional staffer.