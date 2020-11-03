‘Never in My Entire Life Have I Been So Glad that an Election Will Be Over’

By Judi Curry

Never in my entire life have I been so glad that an election will be over. At least the rhetoric and mail and robo calls, and people knocking on my door will be over. (I hope.)

Never in my entire life have I been so emotionally involved; so scared; so cynical; so unhappy with people that I have known for a long time.

Never in my entire life have I “unfriended” so many people from FaceBook; and not unfriended them just during the election – unfriended them forever.

I do not think that I can ever be friends with others again that supported trump; that in disguise supported his putting children in cages; in bragging about grabbing women by their private parts. I cannot ever be friends with people again that believed his multiple lies; that told me that they believed that November 4th will be the end of COVID.

Never again can I be friends with people that allowed the President of the United States to make fun of challenged individuals; that disregarded the scientists of the world regarding so many scientific facts; that called our military cowards; that talked disparagingly of Gold Star families; that spoke of hero’s – John McCain in particular, as a coward because he was caught, etc.

And let’s be honest – it is very lonely without these people that were once my friends.

I have voted in 17 presidential elections. I have never missed any election, and I was certainly not going to miss this one, BUT….I have never experienced the turmoil that this election has brought to people wanting to vote. And I am continually amazed to hear about how many states want to throw out voted ballots because trump has stated over and over again that these are fake ballots; that there will be problems with the voted ballots deposited by mail; ballots dropped off in drop boxes shouldn’t count, etc.

And to think that some Federal judges have gone along with his lies is nauseating to me. I taught history. Honest history. How will a history teacher teach history today? What can they say about the president? He is more fake and fiction than reality and truth. What has this election done to America?

A former acquaintance, a Navy Seal, has already stated that he has bought more ammunition than ever before because he thinks he will need it after the election. More guns and ammunition have been sold in the past few months to set a new record.

People are talking about civil war; word is that when voting today be careful of the people around you. What in the hell is this all about?

This is America, people. The land of the free. The land where we elect our representatives without the fear of being sprayed with pepper spray; without the fear of being run over by a bunch of trump supporters driving trucks, without any fear at all. There should be an excitement about the fact that we are a free nation; that we can elect our president according to our beliefs, not the way some dictator tells us to vote.

And trump says when he loses he will not step down gracefully. What danger will all of us face if that truly happens. He thinks that the Supreme Court will be the judge of who wins the election. The Supreme Court! The Electoral College isn’t bad enough – now he wants the Supreme Court to make the decision.

Twice in my life-time presidential candidates that had the highest popular vote did not become the President. I can only hope that trump loses by a huge majority and there is no question about the outcome going to Joe Biden.

And for those of you that disagree with me – to repeat that famous line – “quite honestly . . . . I don’t give a damn!”