Gloria, Elliott Lead, Measures B and E Appeared to Have Passed

Gloria In the Lead But Bry Refuses to Concede

Assemblyman Todd Gloria held a significant lead Tuesday night over fellow Democrat Councilwoman Barbara Bry in the battle to become San Diego’s next mayor, according to unofficial results released by the county registrar of voters. Bry has refused to concede and said Tuesday night that she expects to gain ground as more votes are counted.

Record Turn-out in San Diego?

Meanwhile, more than 1.2 million ballots were cast in San Diego County. Registrar of Voters Michael Vu was not discounting the possibility of record turnout. He said he expects turnout will exceed 80 percent, which would come close to matching the 81 percent in 2016 or possibly eclipse the record of 84 percent, set in 2008.

Elliott Has Huge Lead

San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott was leading by a substantial margin over challenger Cory Briggs in the race to become the city’s top lawyer.

Measure B Has Wide Margin to Pass

The measure that would dissolve San Diego’s existing police review board and create a new Commission on Police Practices was leading by a wide margin Tuesday night, according to early voting results. Measure B needs a simple majority to pass.

Measure E Appears to Be Approved

San Diego voters appeared to embrace Measure E, or the effort to remove the height limit in the Midway District.

San Diego County Election Results

Source: San Diego Union-Tribune