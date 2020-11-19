Faulconer and Republicans Pile On Over Gov. Newsom’s Screw-Up But Should Look to the White House for the Real Problem

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has emerged as Gov. Newsom’s chief critic and was the first one out of the gate to come down on Newsom’s screw-up of attending an indoor party with people from more than three households. Faulconer tweeted:

“His kids can learn in person. But yours can’t. He can celebrate birthday parties. But you can’t. He can dine on a $350 meal at one California’s fanciest restaurants during the worst recession in generations. But you definitely can’t. Can you believe this? I can’t.”

Faulconer’s tweet came out the same day as the news of Gavin’s party. This means he’s taking the gov on and has added fuel to the speculations that he is running for the office next time around.

Others have joined in on the pile-on – including many Republicans – some have even called on Newsom to resign; the editorial boards of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Los Angeles Times and the Sacramento Bee have also come out with scathing criticism of the governor, and rightly so, as it was a mighty, screw-up – soaked in hypocrisy.

But, the mightier hypocrisy is with Faulconer and the Republicans as all they have to do is look at their chief guy, Donald Trump, for making Gavin’s screw-up look like a puddle in a torrential rainstorm. Trump to this day flaunts CDC recommendations and contradicts the doctors on COVID precautions.

And Trump’s election night party in an enclosed room with people squeezed together not wearing masks has made at least five people positive.

Has Faulconer and other California Republicans called on Trump to resign? Do Trump’s kids dine at expensive and fancy restaurants? During the worst recession in generations?

Can you believe the hypocrisy in piling on Democratic governor Newsom while ignoring the mess and problems at the White House (and governors’ mansions all over the country who refused masks and restrictions). I can’t.

Criticism of Newsom is valid – but to look the other way at the bigger mess while you’re making the criticism is so one-sided, so 2020, so hypocritical that it undermines any sense of fairness or balance. Blasting the Democrats while covering up the Republican orange elephant in the room is so, well, Republican … these days.