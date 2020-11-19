Is OB’s Recycling Center at Pat’s Liquor Still Open?

Are they Or aren’t they? That is the question.

By Judi Curry

I received a phone call this morning telling me that the recycling center at Pat’s Liquor Store at 5096 Voltaire was closed. That there was a YELP review that said it had been closed for awhile, and there was no place left to recycle cans, bottles and plastic left in Ocean Beach.

I told my caller that I didn’t think that was right; that the “YELP” review was probably referring to the old recycling center next to Stumps. She thought I was wrong.

So, I called Pat’s Liquor and had a delightful conversation with Basil, the owner of the liquor store, who said that the recycling center was very definitely open, from 11:00am to 5:00pm six days a week.

He said that unlike the complaints from neighbors near Stumps about the people returning the recyclable items, the new center in his parking lot really is aiding the community.

The items being recycled are not being tossed into the gutters; it is helping the environment; and people are receiving a small amount of cash back for their effort. After all, we paid a recycling fee – why not get that back?

Just in case you think I was wrong – I hung up the phone and took my recycles down to the center. And yes, they were open, and the extra $50 I received will certainly help out with holiday gift buying. Might even stop off next time and purchase something from Basil.

Happy recycled holidays.