What Was Going On in Ocean Beach 10 Years Ago – October 2010?

What was going on in Ocean Beach a decade ago, in October 2010? There was a lot of focus on the upcoming November election and on Halloween. Here is a sampling of local things, people, photos, events and other news of note from October 2010. (Note: some of the first links are 10 years old, so be forewarned.)

OB Bus Routes Detoured Due to Digging Ditches

MTS bus routes 35 and 923 are being detoured through Ocean Beach beginning October 6th. Due to ditch digging – the sewer mainline being replaced – these bus routes on Cable are now on Sunset Cliffs Blvd. The digging includes installing a line between West Pt Loma and Point Loma Ave. The route detours are expected to last until Memorial Day 2011.

Another sunset on the pier. Photo by Jim Grant.

OB lifeguard part of team honored for dangerous rescue

On Wednesday, October 13, four lifeguards were awarded the Medal of Valor for a dangerous rescue off Mission Bay last November 4th. The San Diego U-T reported: Another honoree, Sgt. Jon Vipond, had reported early to the Ocean Beach station when he heard the call. He rushed to the scene and paddled to the victims on his rescue board. Here is the article:

… Wednesday, four San Diego city lifeguards were honored for their daring rescue of six boaters last November. It’s heartening: There seems to be no shortage of personal sacrifice even in these bruising times. The lifeguards may be pros, but what they did was remarkable, given the circumstances. A boat had capsized in the Mission Bay channel because of stormy conditions. Swells were as high as 20 feet. The six people onboard all ended up in the water or were clinging to the boat. Four would be plucked from the battering swells. Two made it to a nearby jetty, where lifeguards helped them to safety. For the remainder of the article, please go here.

Sports Arena bought by San Pasqual Tribe & renamed “Valley View Casino Center”

Valley View has purchased the naming rights of the San Diego Sports Arena. Beginning November 1, the facility will be known as “Valley View Casino Center” (no casino will be on site). Run by the San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians, Valley View operates 2,000 slot machines and 25 gaming tables. Here is more:

Beginning November 1, 2010 the San Diego Sports Arena will become the Valley View Casino Center. The deal comes after a corporate naming rights deal was struck between the North County casino/hotel and the arena’s management group, AEG Entertainment. … The San Diego City Council approved the deal today, which includes a multi-year contract with Valley View. It is reported that neither Valley View Casino nor AEG Global Partnerships officials will disclose the terms of the deal. It was reported by Channel 6 that the deal will bring the city about $157,000 over the next five years. Not bad in a struggling economy. …The 44-year old arena recently underwent a face lift and more could be on the way. To modernize the facility and to keep pace with the expanding demand, the arena recently underwent a multi-million dollar renovation which included a new VIP hospitality space and new lower-level seats. LCD TVs were added around the arena and arena entrances have been revamped. As San Diegans may recall the Sports Arena was set to be renamed the iPayOne center back in 2005, but the residential real estate listing company went out of business shortly thereafter.

Pot Dispensaries On Edge

OCEAN BEACH — As San Diego works to craft zoning laws for medical marijuana dispensaries, the prospect looms that some neighborhoods could lose out on the opportunity to host even one storefront collective. Each of the city’s dispensaries has been deemed illegal because there are no areas in which they are allowed -? despite a statewide ballot initiative legalizing the use of medical marijuana. The new ordinance is expected to permit collectives in some industrial and commercials zones. In the latest council committee discussion, some expressed a desire for medical marijuana collectives to be at least 1,000 feet from other dispensaries, parks, youth centers religious institutions, day care centers and schools. In communities such as Ocean Beach, that leaves virtually nowhere for a collective, said Giovanni Ingolia, chairman of the Ocean Beach Planning Board.

McMillin reverses at Liberty Station: withdraws hotel and residential plans – and destruction of conference center

The Corky McMillin Companies has dropped plans to build 350 hotel rooms and 30 new houses at the Liberty Station development in Point Loma. The Watchdog ran a story last month about the company’s proposal and criticism from residents who viewed it as a broken promise. Last week, Scott and Mark McMillin, who run the company, told Liberty Station homeowners by letter that they would not pursue the plans that would have torn down an unoccupied former Navy fitness center and a conference center. Planning documents stipulate that the conference center, a one-time Navy chapel, is to be available for community use at little or no cost at least half the time. Residents complain it’s underused because rates are high. McMillin executives say demand is just low. For the remainder of the article, please go here.

New businesses in Ocean Beach:

New Sushi at the old Rags on Newport?

Jim Grant reports that he was strolling around OB on Sunday, Oct. 10, and noticed this on Newport…. Jim told us: Finally a new sushi place. !!! I talked to the guys who were working in the building they told me they are hoping to be open in 2 months. Jim sent in that photo ===>

Healthy and Horny Herb shop?

Is there really a new shop across from the OB Post Office with the name Happy Healthy High Horny Herb Shop? Would it be located at 4810 Santa Monica Ave? Are they really having their grand opening on Oct 22nd?

Redesign of Thee Bungalow Near Complete, Bo-Beau to Debut Early November

Bo-Beau Kitchen & Bar is the name given to the restaurant once occupied by Thee Bungalow. The rear exterior has been remodeled to resemble a French chateau patio with a large outdoor pizza oven. A bistro-like al fresco dining area is being created around the oven. For the remainder of this article, go here.

OB Lifeguard Restrooms Still Stink

The Voice of San Diego recently did a survey of their readers of the best and worst public restrooms in San Diego. Guess what? The restrooms at the Lifeguard station in Ocean Beach, among others, were labeled some of the worst: Other readers hold their noses when they visit the restrooms at these locations: Ocean Beach lifeguard station, Tourmaline Surf Park in Pacific Beach (there are no stall doors in the ladies room) and the restrooms on the east end of Balboa Park at Casa del Prado.

Noodle House Robbed

The OB Noodle House on Cable Street was robbed Wednesday night, October 27. The robber came through the backdoor with a gun, and did get away. Police had a photo of the suspect. Anyone with info, call 531-2000.

Will Pot Dispensaries Be Zoned Out in Places Like Ocean Beach?

The location of medical marijuana dispensaries should be left up to individual communities rather than have to follow blanket rules set out by the San Diego City Council, according to the city’s community planning groups. At their monthly meeting Tuesday, the groups, comprised of citizens from across the city, voted to make an official recommendation to the council to allow community groups to decide restrictions for medical marijuana shops in their areas.

The City Council is mulling a plan that would allow dispensaries in select industrial and commercial zones that have no residential uses. They would also have to be at least 1,000 feet from other dispensaries, parks, youth centers, religious institutions, day care centers and schools. Americans for Safe Access San Diego chapter coordinator Eugene Davidovich said the city is placing a de facto ban on dispensaries due to the stringent nature of the restrictions. “It doesn’t allow for facilities near patients,” Davidovich said. “Folks who need their medicine to function would have to find other ways to get their medicine and could go to the black market.” If the current rules were approved, areas such as Ocean Beach, La Jolla and Hillcrest would be completely zoned out, despite their planning group representatives saying they are open to having strictly regulated dispensaries in their neighborhoods. For the remainder of this article, please go here.

“Mom to Madre” Group Donated 25 Bags of Books to OB Elementary

The group “Mom to Madre” donated 25 bags of books to Ocean Beach Elementary recently for their August Book Drive! On September 1 they delivered 25 bags of books for low-income families at Ocean Beach Elementary School. Each bag had 10 books for kids (including one new one) and a cook book for the families. They also gave a donated, complete set of Harry Potter Hardcover novels to the school. Mom to Madre hosted a literacy table at OB Elementary’s Back to School Night on September 30 and donated 26 more books to families.

Mom to Madre is a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) corporation offering bilingual parent education to young mothers just starting out who are trying to beat the odds of poverty, illiteracy, and language barriers in San Diego County.

OB Flashes

