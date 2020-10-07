Gloria’s Mixed Messages on Bry: ‘Too Progressive’ to GOP Voters; ‘Too Republican’ to Democratic Voters

Misleading advertising by Todd Gloria’s campaign is telling Republicans that Barbara is a progressive, and telling Democrats she is a conservative.
Mayoral candidate Todd Gloria can’t have it both ways. On one side, his campaign is sending out mailers to Republican voters touting her “progressive record”, with leading titles that say:
“Don’t believe the Republican lies … Barbara Bry has always been a champion for progressive causes.” This is being sent to Republicans.
On the other hand, Gloria’s campaign is mailing fliers to Democratic voters calling her, “Barbara Bry – The Republican Choice for Mayor”.
Both mailers are from the same group supporting Gloria: the Neighbors for Housing Solutions Supporting Todd Gloria for San Diego Mayor 2020.
In the mailer to GOP voters, they’re told Bry served on the Board of Directors of Planned Parenthood, and that over the years has donated more than $140,000 to Democratic candidates – icons of the “far left” – like Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, John Kerry and Barbara Boxer. Plus, she “stood up to big business by pushing … new regulations at City Council.” Horrible, terrible!
And then to Democratic voters, their mailer had prominent photos and quotes by known conservative Republicans, like Dianne Jacob – who is at the top. Disgusting. Dianne Jacobs likes Bry! OMG! Jacobs has been a staunch GOP stalwart fighting the good fight in East County for decades.
Not much else has to be said. If Democratic voters saw the mailer sent to Republicans, they might like her. Plus, if the GOP’ers saw the other flier, they might check her on the ballot.
{ 12 comments… read them below or add one }
New poll shows Bry, Gloria in near dead heat as race for San Diego mayor enters final stretch – SD Union-Tribune https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/politics/story/2020-10-06/new-poll-shows-bry-gloria-in-near-dead-heat-as-race-for-san-diego-mayor-enters-final-stretch
What an embarrassing choice for San Diego, makes Faulconer look good. Perhaps we can draft Mayor Bloomberg who is term-limited out of NYC and too moderate to get elected there anymore.
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
Surely some revelation is at hand;
Surely the Second Coming is at hand.
The Second Coming! Hardly are those words out
When a vast image out of Spiritus Mundi
Troubles my sight: somewhere in sands of the desert
A shape with lion body and the head of a man,
A gaze blank and pitiless as the sun,
Is moving its slow thighs, while all about it
Reel shadows of the indignant desert birds.
The darkness drops again; but now I know
That twenty centuries of stony sleep
Were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle,
And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,
Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?
Polecat. Where were you? What Rough Beast Slouches Toward the White House to Be Reborn? Thoughts on the Contemporary Republican Party and the Future of America – posted Aug. 31.
https://obrag.org/2020/08/what-rough-beast-slouches-toward-the-white-house-to-be-reborn-thoughts-on-the-contemporary-republican-party-and-the-future-of-america/
Sounds/looks like she can speak to both sides, which is what we need! Vote Bry for Mayor
I think of it when I see our current mayor’s name, as well as the ospreys that live all over OB.
I recently learned, however, that the falcon family is more closely related to parrots than to ospreys, eagles, hawks and other birds of prey.
I similarly was told in school that pandas are not true bears, but now they are considered bears based on DNA analysis.
My skin kind of crawls when I am around Todd Gloria but he at least isn’t being promoted by Carl Demaio. It seems Bry has embraced Republicans and neoliberals with her support for the Gig economy which shreds labor rights and other right leaning positions.
I’m going to hold my nose and vote for Gloria.
You know who else supports the gig economy? Gig economy workers.
But I suppose you know what’s best for them.
I support the gig economy.
Vote yes on 22.
What a tragedy it would be to have a mayor that isn’t on one political extreme or the other. How would we survive? God forbid they might act in the best interests of a broad swath of citizens of San Diego instead of just half of them.
I for one am happy to see some more moderate voices out there. What the city needs right now is to shore up the budget and get people back to work without undue national influence that will surely be following Gloria around like a bad smell.
I just voted for Bry!
Everybody who is concerned over such sneaky underhanded actions on the part of the Trumpanistas might feel a bit better if they requested a yard sign from the Barbara Bry election committee Barbarabry.com. -Charlie