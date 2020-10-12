OB’s Apple Tree Market Making Way for Krisp

The saga of OB’s Apple Tree Market has entered a new chapter. After more than 3 decades in Ocean Beach, it will be replaced with Krisp Beverages + Natural Foods.

Owner Saad Hirmez and his family turned over its operations to Krisp managment in mid-August and the new owners are slowly making changes. They plan to rebrand the 9,800 square foot building in the upcoming months. The new owners include Sadeer Mikhail, Evans Salem and Omar Mikhail, and the OB location will be their third for Krisp, which currently has stores in Golden Hill and San Diego’s East Village.

According to SanDiegoVille:

“Krisp Beverages + Natural Foods will be devoted to carrying natural foods, with a large portion of food items expected to be organic. They will continue to have a full meat department and butcher shop, a produce department, a soup and salad bar, and a variety of specialty grocery items, as well as local beer, wine and spirits.”

Krisp currently advertises it is the “Best Damn Beer Shop” with “Thousands of craft beers, Wine, & Spirits.”

The OB Rag covered the earlier chapters of the Apple Tree Market as for a while, there were no fresh food stores near downtown Ocean Beach and there was a heightened interest in its reopening on Newport Avenue after its sojourn from Santa Moncia Ave. Here, we rely on SanDiegoVille:

Apple Tree Market was Ocean Beach’s sole full time grocery store from 1989 until it was ousted from its space at 4949 Santa Monica Avenue in late 2012 to make way for the opening of another CVS Pharmacy. Owner Saad Hirmez and family worked vigilantly to reopen, and in 2017 completed a nearly $2 million renovation of the former Bank of America building on the corner of Newport Avenue & Bacon Street. After a nearly 5 year hiatus, Apple Tree Market reopened in May 2017 in the heart of San Diego’s Ocean Beach neighborhood.

Hirmez actually bought the 9,800 square foot building that now houses the Apple Tree Market revival back in 2001, anticipating issues with his landlord.