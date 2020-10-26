OB Town Council Facebook Live Meeting Wed., Oct. 28: Two Projects With Direct Impact on Our Coast

Please join the Ocean Beach Town Council on Facebook Live, Wednesday October 28rd at 7:00 pm for their Monthly Public Meeting.

At this month’s meeting, the OBTC is hosting presentations on two upcoming environmental projects that will directly impact our coastal community:

Park Ranger Araceli Dominguez will present on the OB Estuary Enhancement Project.

Matt O’Malley, Executive Director for SD Coastkeeper will present on the recently announced large scale aquaculture project and the potential impacts it could bring to our coastline.

If you have a specific question for either presenters ahead of the meeting feel free to share them at info@obtowncouncil.org.

As always there will also receive updates from:

Ocean Beach Mainstreet Assoc;

elected officials’ representatives,

SDPD,

our SD Lifeguards and

OB Elementary’s Principal Marco Drapeau.