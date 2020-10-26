Bicycles Are Ruining Sunset Cliffs Natural Park

By Judi Curry

Recently, as some of you might remember, I wrote an article about the influx of rats that have inundated Sunset Cliffs and our neighborhood in South OB.

In that article I mentioned the amount of trash that is being generated by people having parties on Sunset Cliffs; food trucks parked in the parking lot selling food to passersby; walkers, joggers, runners, and bicycle riders that finish their snack – or their picnic – and just walk away from the trash that they have generated.

A situation has a new concern for me and others in the Sunset Cliffs area, that I have not mentioned, primarily because it happened after the article appeared.

A few days ago as I was driving south on Sunset Cliffs towards my home, when in the lane going north there had to be at least 100+ people riding their bikes. No… I did not count them, but it was such a horrific event that it generated discussion on Next Door. There are all kinds of bikes – motorized, peddled, mountain, etc., and there were children interspersed in the group also riding bikes.

Some people were playing loud music; some were singing loudly, etc. And in the very back of the group of bike riders was a police car with its lights on. No automobile trying to go north to leave the area could get by.

Many of the respondents on Next Door talked about how wonderful it was to see all those people riding their bikes. Others asked what group it was; where were they going? and other questions. As a person driving an automobile, it was a nightmare. They were all over the road; paying little attention to rules, and frequently swerving into the line of traffic.

Sunset Cliffs just cannot handle that many bike riders and a lane for cars going both north and south. I do not know where they were going but I can venture a guess that they were coming from the “trails” at Sunset Cliffs Natural Park. The “parade” took at least 20 minutes to pass by, and I guarantee you that none of the riders stopped at the signal at Pt. Loma and Sunset Cliffs.

And that brings me to a letter I received from Mr. Scott MacLaggan, who lives in the Wooded area of Point Loma near the Nazarene University, sent to District 2 Councilmember Jen Campbell. Here is his letter verbatim:

“Until very recently bicycles have been prohibited entirely at Sunset Cliffs Natural Park. This law has been unenforceable because the City has never posted the appropriate signage as required at all entrances to the park.

This is something I have been trying to get the City to correct for many years with no success. Over several years, all D2 City Council members have either ignored all requests or “forwarded it to the appropriate department” and nothing has been done.

This has created an extremely dangerous situation to all who visit the trails, accelerates the erosion process, and degrades the Park’s visual character. Now with the “new” S.C.N.P. bicycles ARE allowed “on a designated bicycle path” only.

With the increasing number of bike riders in general, the word being spread on social media, more and more motorized “fat tire” bikes and the return of rental bikes and scooters, the problem is now worse than ever before. And of course, they do not remain on the “designated bicycle path” (which is not designated at all).

The use of motorcycles or motorbikes within the Park is still prohibited yet they are there daily, and the City is doing nothing about it. Because there are hundreds of offshoot smaller trails, hundreds of signs would be required. My feeling is it would be better (and easier to enforce) to go back to how it has always been and prohibit bicycles entirely.

From the S.C.N.P. Master Plan:

“Bicycle Paths: Bicycle use in the Park will be allowed on a designated bicycle path at the Hillside Park. The use of motorcycles or motorbikes within the Park is prohibited in the Park. Such activities accelerate the erosion process, compact soils and degrades the Park’s visual character. Limit use of bicycles in the Park to a designated bicycle path at the Hillside Park. The alignment shall generally follow the existing sludge line. Install aesthetically pleasing signage and trail head barriers as necessary on trails not designated for bicycle use. Initiate education program to inform Park users of potential degradation of Park due to such activities on undesignated trails.”

No new signage or barriers have been installed and no education program has taken place. Even if all the proper signage were in place, the City has reduced the Park and Rec budget to the point Rangers no longer patrol S.C.N.P. and the police may respond to a report, but the bikes are almost always gone by the time they arrive.

Again, from the Master Plan:

“Do no harm; protect, conserve, and enhance.

Allow public access with minimal environmental impacts.

Maintain planning integrity/strategy for resource preservation.

Restore areas of neglect and damage to their previous condition and visual quality.””

Until just a few days ago, Mr. MacLaggan did not have any response from Jen Campbell’s office. He sent a Certified Mail letter to Campbell, and it was intercepted by her Chief of Staff, Venus Molina.

He sent a second Certified Mail letter to Campbell, marked “Restricted Delivery” and she refused it. Ms. Molina wrote him back in an email and stated that “I have forwarded your concerns to the appropriate City staff regarding enforcement of any current regulations. I will also inquire on your behalf about installation of informational signage along the trails.” It is no surprise that nothing has been done about this yet.

A few days ago, Mr. MacLaggan received a call back from Monique Tello of the Campbell office. She was nice and seemed concerned, according to him, but then went on about how it may take years to go through the committees. Another dead-end. And the SCNP just keeps eroding away.

As things stand now, it is virtually impossible for the police to enforce bikes on designated trails only.

The only workable solution would be to revert back to when there were no bikes allowed in the park at any time. With the condition of the park as it is now, these bikes are only causing more havoc to an area that was known for its beauty; they are destroying the natural habitat at a rapid rate, and with the City doing nothing except spraying Round-up to kill weeds – and anything else that gets in its way – it appears that this beautiful area will soon only be a memory in our minds.

I mentioned in an article posted a while ago that we along the Cliffs apparently have become a step-child of the City of San Diego. There are thousands of people visiting the Cliffs over the week – and no, I cannot tell you an exact amount -.

We have already lost one parking lot on Sunset Cliffs; it is only a question of time before we lose more. And we are losing a treasure in the Sunset Cliffs Natural Park. What is it going to take to get our representatives to get off their duffs and do something? All we get are platitudes with no action.

Time is of the essence – something better be done, and quickly before it is too late.