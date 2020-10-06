Dead Trees Walking

By Geoff Page

The community is about to lose a whole bunch of trees again, and the landscape will be very obviously altered after it happens.

I’ve walked my dogs for several years along the top of the slope, on the east side of Bill Cleator Park, between the park and Correia Middle School. There is a tall chain link fence at the top that separates the school grounds from the slope and the park at the bottom. We walk along a narrow path at the top from Famosa north to the YMCA where we descend to the park by the indoor soccer field.

The slope is covered with giant eucalyptus trees that can be seen from some distance away. In our years of walking there, we’ve seen hawks, ravens, hummingbirds, and a whole raft of other bird species in these trees. And another critter that I don’t care for, spiders, love this area. The display of webs can be absorbing.

Every tree at the top of the slope has a recently painted big red X on it.

The tree slaughter may possibly have a sound reason this time, but it is only one possibility. Some months ago, my wife and I began to notice some fairly large branches had fallen from trees that looked healthy. This did not look like wind damage. We also began to notice that some of the trees looked like they might be in distress.

Some weeks back, we walked up to a very large branch that had fallen from one of the trees. It was big enough to hit and bend the perimeter fence, as the picture shows, and long enough to hit the new softball field fencing about 15 to 20 feet away. That was the biggest one, but we’d seen others that were not small branches.

It’s not clear if the trees are all affected by something, but that seems unlikely when you look at the individual trees. Another possibility is that the School District is worried about liability from falling branches. But, there is another possibility, that they are too dirty for the school. The falling branches may have given the school district an excuse to do what it really wants to do.

The school district just completed a multimillion-dollar renovation of the playing fields at Correia. What had for years been mostly a huge, unkempt dirt lot with some tennis and basketball courts tucked into one corner, has been transformed. The area now has an all new women’s softball field with new dugout, pitching or batting facilities, bleachers, a large soccer field, new tennis courts, a long jump, irrigation, and what appears to be expensive, very dense low-cut grass. The school spent some coin on this project.

But, there was a problem with the design that we noticed and laughed about at the time, but I’m not laughing now. The new softball diamond is within about 20 feet of the perimeter fence and the big trees tower above just on the other side of the fence. The prevailing winds blow west to east. The wind blowing through those big trees scatters leaves and twigs and debris all over the roof of the buildings, all over the bleachers, and all over the playing field for some distance east of the trees.

If the big trees are removed, the problem of debris falling on their shiny new field goes away. If this is the reason, it is shameful that the designers did not account for this possibility when they laid the facilities out. If the reason is liability, it is shameful to massacre all the trees instead of addressing individual problems. If the reason is disease, it still seems shameful to take out all the trees wholesale.

The problem is that the school district owns the trees. Almost all of the slope land belongs to the school district from the bottom to the top. For some reason, the school district operates in a manner similar to Native American lands. That is, the school is not bound by rules that apply property outside the school boundaries, they are an independent nation within our city. It is hard to influence them.

That is not to say that folks should not speak up, if anyone thinks these trees should be spared.