From an Old Jock to Young Jocks at the U of A
by Ernie McCray
Hey, you Wildcats!
I write this
after co-hosting
a fundraiser
for a candidate for City Council
in my town
who’s totally devoted
to social justice
and equality
for everyone
no matter their ethnicity,
color or creed
or background.
And as I write,
I can remember days
in Bear Down Gym
at the U of A
doing something like, say,
grabbing a rebound
and whirling around
and whipping the first pass
that kicked off the fast break
that was going down
as Arizona Wildcat fans
stamped their feet
and clapped their hands
chanting:
“Ernie, Ernie!
He’s our man!
If he can’t do it!
Nobody can!”
Made me feel like a drum major
leading a band.
You’d think
I was living
in a fantasy land
but you have to understand
all that cheering came to an end
when I showered
and stepped outside
in the real world,
on Sonoran Desert sand,
a world that deemed me
as “less than,”
a world where
I could be just strutting
down the street
with Black swag,
maybe after basketball practice
heading home
humming and singing
a few 50’s
R&B hit songs
like I was
Ray Charles
or Johnny Ace
and all of a sudden
“Mister-Do-Right”
rolls up on me
in his black and white
shining a bright flashlight
in my face,
giving me a wary look
as though
I had just robbed
a bank –
while carrying a poli sci
and a sociology book.
But this old
basketball hero
took a stand against
old Jim Crow,
but both the university
and Tucson, the Old Pueblo,
were slow
in dedicating their energy
to a better world
for all folks.
But, oh,
you young people,
under the leadership
of the athletic department
at the U of A
are creating the kind of loving world
my generation
kept at bay
and that blows me away
in the nicest of ways
seeing you young athletes
being given a voice,
a platform
to address
fostering a diverse
inclusive
socially just society
where trust can grow
between people,
seeing you
reading and conversing
and dissecting
what has happened
to the Breonna Taylors
and George Floyds
in our country
so that you might eventually
bring an end
to such race-based
tragedies,
exploring ideas
and learning from each other
and today’s realities,
developing as leaders,
strong of mind and body…
I would have given anything
to take part in something
like you’re experiencing
back in my day.
You’re special
and much needed
in our world today
and you make me proud
to be associated
with the U of A.
“Bear Down!”
is the last thing
I have to say.
