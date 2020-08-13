Trump Opposes Funding for the Post Office Because of Mail-In Voting

By Ellie Kaufman, Marshall Cohen, Jason Hoffman and Nicky Robertson / CNN / August 13, 2020
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he opposes much-needed funding for the United States Postal Service because he doesn’t want to see it used for mail-in voting this November.
By directly linking USPS funding to mail-in voting, Trump is fueling allegations that he is trying to manipulate the postal system for political gain. The pandemic has led to record-shattering levels of voting-by-mail, but Trump has tried to restrict the voting method because he says it will hurt his re-election and Republicans across the board.
During an interview on Fox News, Trump said that if USPS does not receive the additional $25 billion funding request that Democrats included in the ongoing stimulus negotiations, then he believes the Post Office won’t be able to handle the influx of mail-in ballots in the upcoming election.
“They want three and a half billion dollars for something that’ll turn out to be fraudulent, that’s election money basically. They want three and a half billion dollars for the mail-in votes. Universal mail-in ballots. They want $25 billion, billion, for the Post Office. Now they need that money in order to make the Post Office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump said, repeating his false claims that mail-in voting would be “fraudulent.”
“But if they don’t get those two items that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting because you they’re not equipped to have it,” Trump added.
This is just too much! I have been having trouble with my mail for about the last 6 weeks. Informed Delivery is not functioning properly. I either don’t get that mail, get it the next day, or the previous day and in some cased don’t get it at all! I have NEVER had problems with the USPS like this.
This is hurting the very people it proposes to help. USPS employs tens of thousands of Veterans. Prescription and income cheeks are vital not to mention the letter carriers are sometimes the only contact some people have.
The new Postmaster General has no postal experience. The USPS was a well oiled machine that got the mail out DAILY no matter what! Even at the beginning of the Pandemic, the USPS was there for us. This leadership is failing us miserably!
It is a shame the USPS must pre-fund their ENTIRE retirement. No one else is required to do this. I believe they could be profitable if not for this provision.
I am seeing news articles from all over the country with the same complaints so I know this isn’t just a local issue.
In 2006 legislation was put in place to pre-fund future retiree medical promises. 10 years, $5B/year. Yes, it was extremely costly, but not applied to the ‘ENTIRE’ retirement. The PO even defaulted payment, at least in 2009.
Many factors have contributed to the Postal Service running a deficit. Even though it is a stand alone agency, it is regulated, which often means politicized. Where in the world can you get more bang for your $.50 than with a 1st class stamp? And yet rates can’t be raised and actions can’t be taken to reduce the losses.
Concerning what this narcissistic man-child of a president and the Post Master general lackey are doing IS criminal. And no surprise. And all the complicit lemmings in his party are just as responsible for one of the foundations of our democratic republic being in jeopardy. The USPS is even in the Constitution. No wonder so many of us feel helpless.
Korla, I also noticed informed delivery no longer functions as in the past if at all.
Since the Donald won’t fund the post office….where is one of those billionaires that benefited from the tax cuts and the results of COVID (there are many billionaires) say screw, here is $42 Billion and now you are funded but dump the do do Donald put in charge.