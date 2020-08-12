Reliving My High School Days

by Ernie McCray

After writing a piece about how an old photo briefly took my mind off today’s troubles in the world I’ve found another that does the same. Very nicely.

This one was taken in 1996, catching me smiling and clowning at the 40th Reunion of the Class of ’56 of Tucson High – in a room full of 58-year-olds feverishly reminiscing about days gone by and about how fast those years have seemed to pass by.

The conversations were all over the place. There was, of course, the obligatory topic that every generation brings up about “The kids of today” and how we were better than them in our time.

The big questions of the night were “Who you like, Clinton or Dole?” and “What about that Michael Jordan and the Bulls, huh?”

I must have heard “So the Yankees are in the World Series again, what else is new?” a few times.

The terrorist bombing at the Atlanta Olympics had, no pun intended, blown our minds.

The Macarena played over and over in the background, making this “old man,” in the words of the Commodores, “wish for younger days” although I was up cutting a rug like in my high school days, joining the international dance craze.

Being around those old “Badgers,” including our school days, has always put a big smile on my face. When it comes to Tucson High, I love that place. I honed basketball skills there that paid for my education at the U of A. My philosophy that when you treat people with respect the same will come your way was validated there. So many lifelong friendships of mine were begun and nurtured there.

And the school has loved me back in special ways, having etched my name on the Bud Doolen Award for my feats on the court and having hung my picture up in its Athletic Hall of Fame and another in its Hall of Fame of former students and staff graduates, putting me in the company of people like Colonel Frank Borman who travelled to the moon and Dr. Robert D. Morrow who engineered the desegregation of Tucson City Schools.

But the biggest honor, perhaps of my life, was delivering the baccalaureate address to the now Tucson High Magnet School Class of 2000.

I can’t remember a lot of what I said as far as the usual “Reach for the Stars and You Might Reach the Moon” and “Finding your Path” kind of stuff that goes with such speeches but I paid homage to my contemporaries and our time at the school by beginning my talk with a little ditty called “I’m a Badger to the Bone, I Got the Beat.”

In it I mentioned how I

“Used to strut down the hall

asking “What’s the haps?” of one and all”

And how

“I remember harmonizing in the shade of a tree

hoping the sun ain’t out when it’s time for P.E.

memorizing all those stupid dates in history

dissecting frogs in biology

making Sharon Griffith laugh in period three

talking trash with Mr. Goldstein in photography

trying to impress the girls with my philosophy

aand they’d say, “Hey, you must be kiddin’” with sincerity

And did I have a crush on Miss Strack…Whoo Whee

She made my heart thump uncontrollably

every single time she passed by me

or walked up to me

or said hello to me

or called on me

or corrected me

or looked anywhere near me

or made shade on me

or swatted a fly on me

or said “Boo” to me

or brushed against my knee

Lordy

I was hers for the taking – for free

Oh, I thought I would surely die

Talking Tucson High

I’m a Badger to the bone

I got the beat…

Always in the middle of everything

Couldn’t wait for Chorus cuz I love to sing

When I was hangin’ out with all my friends

It seemed like those days would never end

We knew all the dance steps – Better not say we wasn’t hip

But when it all boils down we were just junior flips

Just going through life’s little turns and dips

But you’re hearing this from my ample lips

I’m a Badger to the bone

I got the beat…

I’m Bucky Badger to the nth degree

Got THS in my an/cest/a/ry

Proudly wore that Big Red “T”

Loved to get the ball at the top of the key

and bounce a pass to Ira as he cut by me

Another two points

Another victory

We played hoops with all our might

Tucson Badgers: Fight! Fight! Fight!

I’m a Badger to the bone

I got the beat…

I’m a Badger to the bone

I got the beat

Talkin’:

T-T

T-U-C

S-S

S-O-N

T-U-C

S-O-N

TUCSON”

Ahh, I’ll always remember how the kids carried on, moving to the beat which spurred me on, making the evening a ton of fun.

Such memories are just what I needed to distract myself from the goings-on in a world that’s struggling to keep from being undone.

Anything to counter the feeling that I’m on a never-ending ski-run.