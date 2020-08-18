Groups of Kids and Parents at Cleator Park in Point Loma Without Masks or Distancing

Sadly, it’s not just wild, irresponsible crowds at OB’s drum circle on Wednesday nights. Breakdowns in employing the standard COVID-19 health advisories happen outside OB and on the playing fields of Point Loma.
On Sunday morning, August 16, kids, parents and adults at Bill Cleator Park / Field played sports and hung out in groups without masks (the vast majority) and no proper physical-distancing. Despite the park posting that gatherings are not allowed.
{ 3 comments… read them below or add one }
You gotta be kidding me with this post. Shaming people for being outdoors is not the answer right now, when that’s exactly what they should be doing. The ONLY evidence to date of outdoor transmission is during extremely crowded events. I barely see anything wrong in these photos save a few folks in the chairs on the sidelines. But thinking people playing sports should wear masks is not only ridiculous, but from a health perspective it would inhibit breathing.
Tyler – The people in the photos are not following posted rules against the pandemic; masks, no groups and distancing. And, the OB drum circle is outdoors and so are all those crowds on the beaches, including the massive religious ceremonies. If city workers and employees are wearing masks – many doing physical labor – why can’t people playing sports, to a degree. Sure, masks are bulky, but the people in these photos are playing a sport where there is physical contact and players close enough they’re breathing on each other. What’s wrong with that? Gee.
Frank- I agree with you on the drum circle and when very large crowds are in close proximity. This isn’t that. At all.
Also, per the World Health Organization, wearing a mask while working out is something you should not do.