Ocean Beach Planning Board Postpones Sub-Committee Meetings

The OB Planning Board has announced they are postponing two of their sub-committee meetings. The Project Review Committee, originally scheduled for Wed., Aug. 19 has been adjourned, and its next meeting is not until October 21.

Plus, the August 18 meeting of the Parks Ad Hoc committee has also been adjourned until September 15.

The OBPB regular monthly meeting is set for Wed., September 2, and like previous meetings during the pandemic, it will be presumably online.