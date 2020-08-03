August 2020 Events From the Ocean Beach Green Center

Here is the August 2020 Calendar from the Ocean Beach Green Center – 4862 Voltaire Street, Ocean Beach 92107 – oceanbeachgreencenter@gmail.com 619-613 5616

Every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Climate Mobilization Coalition Zoom Meeting. August 8th, 15th, 22nd and 29th Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization

August 2nd to August 9th Veterans For Peace 2020 Online Convention Join us for the first-ever virtual Veterans For Peace Convention! With 6 plenaries, 14 workshops, discussion rooms, and 5 special events, you don’t want to miss it. Fee but assistance available Check out our full agenda and register now: https://vfp2020.attendease.com/agenda/ More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/876098319565997/

August 4th Tuesday 7 pm – 9 pm SD Veterans For Peace General Monthly Meeting via ZOOM Hosted by San Diego Veterans For Peace The sign in link is on Facebook link. We will open access to the meeting at 6:50 PM and would like to begin promptly at 7:00 PM. Please be respectful of others and wait until you are recognized to speak. “See” you there! All are Welcome – You do not need to be a Veteran

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/456866658278581/ www.sdvfp.org

August 6th Thursday 5:30 pm – 7 pm Arab American Studies in Ethnic Studies: a racial justice issue for the Jewish community Recommended by San Diego Jewish Voice for Peace• Hosted by IfNotNow Bay Area and Jewish Voice for Peace Bay Area Join us for a webinar to discuss why Arab American Studies is a critical part of the California Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum, why its inclusion in the Model Curriculum is a racial justice issue for the Jewish community, and how we can support the fight to save it! *The discussion will be moderated by Rebecca Pierce, who is a Black and Jewish filmmaker and writer from the San Francisco Bay Area. Her writing has been published in Jewish Currents, The Forward, The Nation, and +972 Magazine.More info and to registerhttps://www.facebook.com/IfNotNowBayArea/about/

August 6th Thursday The Peace Resource Center will be at an online vigil with Campaign Nonviolence on the 75th tragedy of the Hiroshima bombing.

https://paceebene.org/cnvconference2020 More info: https://www.facebook.com/prcsd/

August 7th Friday 4 pm First Friday Monthly Meeting Green New Deal at UCSD On Zoom – link will be sent via email and slack, or contact us at ucsdgreennewdeal@gmail.com . join the Green New Deal at UCSD movement to discuss ongoing campaigns to push UCSD to address the climate crisis. Our movement calls on the UCSD administration to commit to: 1. teach all students about climate change and climate justice 2. decarbonize by 2025 3. end all financial ties with the fossil fuel industry 4. build a UC-wide Green New Deal More info: https://www.facebook.com/UCSDgreennewdeal/

August 8th Saturday 12 pm – 3 pm March to Free Them All- Shutdown Otay Mesa Detention Center Waterfront Park 1600 Pacific Hwy, San Diego 92101 A rally and march to bring home the injustices of immigrant incarceration as a first step to shutting down the Otay concentration camp and abolishing the carceral state. No one is free until everyone is free. We ask that everyone wear a mask and practice physical distancing during the action. We want to minimize the spread of Covid-19, which has disproportionately affected communities of color. Although unlikely, given the uncertainties of the current national situation, we encourage folks to be prepared and bring protective gear for themselves just in case there is police violence. More details to come! More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/666366414225693/

August 9th Sunday 2 pm- 4 pm Caravan Protest – Southeast SD Hosted by Caravan for Justice Chollas Lake Gloris Mesa This is a vehicle-only mobile protest. We will meet at the west end of the Chollas Lake Gloria Mesa Playground Parking lot located at 5994 College Grove Dr, San Diego, CA (look for balloons).

We will decorate cars and get set up until 3:00, at which time we will caravan into Southeast San Diego to show our support for #BlackLivesMatter! Please use your hazard lights and fill up your gas tank. More info:https://www.facebook.com/events/716931052206987/

August 10th Monday 11 am – 12 pm SD Green New Deal Alliance Launch Event Hosted by San Diego Green New Deal Alliance The San Diego Green New Deal Alliance is a coalition of community, environmental, labor and social justice organizations committed to ensuring the San Diego region achieves a zero carbon economy by 2035 in a way that creates good family-sustaining jobs, and promotes equity for communities of concern. After over a year of coalition building and strategizing, the San Diego Green New Deal Alliance if formally launching! We’re hosting a launch event for the #GreenNewDealSD on August 10th and we’d love for you to join!

Registration is required for this free, virtual event: https://bit.ly/32vHLKF More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/738123073606324/

August 10th Monday 6 pm – 7 pm Virtual Perspectives Lecture: Our Warming Ocean• Hosted by Scripps Institution of Oceanography and Birch Aquarium at Scripps Speaker: Sarah Gille, Scripps Oceanography Physical Oceanographer; When we think about climate change, we often focus on the effects that we can directly observe such as extreme weather events and catastrophic wildfires. Yet most of our planet is covered by ocean where the impacts of climate change have been more difficult to measure. Join Scripps physical oceanography professor Sarah Gille as she describes how oceanographers are using innovative technology to study our warming ocean. See how much and where it is changing, the implications of that warming and where that heat is coming from. How to watch: Link to LIVE feed will be posted a week before the event starts (You can watch on facebook or on our YouTube link) More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1018421971945514/

August 13th Thursday 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm 100% Clean, Renewable Energy and Storage for Everything; Hosted by North County Climate Change Alliance. Please join us for this special online event featuring Dr. Mark Z. Jacobson who is a professor of civil and environmental engineering, and the director of the Atmosphere and Energy Program at Stanford University. Dr. Jacobson will present his groundbreaking work on the scientific basis of the energy portion of the Green New Deal. He will also lay out the pathway to the use of 100% renewable energy to power cities, states, and countries worldwide. Dr. Jacobson co-founded the Solutions Project in 2013, with actor Mark Ruffalo, businessman Marco Krapels, and activist Josh Fox. https://thesolutionsproject.org/ More info;

https://www.facebook.com/events/648857842384063/ Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEsf-Gsqj8uHN3VK3Lw-H1T3KqTerQFdfry

August 15th Saturday 8 am – 11 am Clean Canyons for a Clean Coast Virtual Cleanup – City Heights Hosted by San Diego Canyonlands and I Love A Clean San Diego; Did you know that 80% of coastal debris stems from inland sources? Protect San Diego’s canyons and waterways at I Love A Clean San Diego’s Clean Canyons for a Clean Coast virtual cleanup in City Heights! We will be working with our friends at San Diego Canyonlands and San Diego District 9 Community Cleanups to support our volunteers where they need it most. Hosted in partnership with the California Coastal Commission’s Adopt-A-Beach Program, this cleanup will help remove litter and debris from entering our oceans by collecting it at an inland location. With your help, we can eliminate trash and waste before they pollute our ocean and help protect and preserve the natural state of canyons in City Heights! Please clean up only in your neighborhood and at your requested location to avoid gathering and stay safe. Please refrain from participating if you do not live in City Heights to limit external travel and the spread of COVID-19. https://www.facebook.com/events/222241745557254/

August 16th Sunday Protest Sea World San Diego Hosted by Ellen Ericksen Since we have all had a “taste” of what captivity feels like the last three months it is important for us to protest the opening of Sea World. The animals once again will be forced to perform stupid tricks to entertain the humans while they risk exposure to the virus. Sea World cares nothing about the animals OR THE HUMANS! This protest will be Covid-19 compliant. There will be a six foot distancing rule and everyone MUST wear a mask. Please make homemade posters for the event. Will post the parking situation as it gets closer to the date. Please be advised that the date may change. Sea World is still waiting for approval from the State of California. Please be flexible. https://www.facebook.com/events/285596995796492/

August 20th Thursday 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm – 40th Anniversary Celebration Hosted by Environmental Health Coalition Free Online Edition This year, EHC is celebrating 40 years of environmental justice, community empowerment, and leadership. We have won many difficult battles confronting the unjust and racist consequences of toxic pollution, discriminatory land use, and climate change. Unfortunately, our communities are facing challenges as never before: coping with a deadly pandemic, skyrocketing unemployment, lack of decent health care, and the continuing systemic racism. In response, EHC is stepping up our commitment to the leaders and communities we serve and we are reaffirming that we will stand alongside them for the next 40 years and beyond. Join us on August 20th for a free online edition of our 40th Anniversary Celebration. We will reflect on and celebrate our past, take stock of where we are today, and advance steps to create a just transition to a better future for our communities. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/733324580760956/

August 27th Thursday 2020 San Diego Climate Summit hosted by Climate Science Alliance; The 2020 San Diego Climate Summit will virtually convene local researchers, resource managers, community engagers, and youth leaders through an immersive and engaging experience to focus on our evolving understanding of regionally specific climate science and how it is informing on the ground solutions that build resilience for people and places. Fee More info: https://www.climatesciencealliance.org/2020-climate-summit – https://www.facebook.com/climatesciencealliance/

Comments from OB Green Center

Issues and Events are changing daily so we suggest you check groups and issues you are interested in for any up-dates. For Black Lives Matter and other communities of concern connections check out our list of social justice groups. Also many environmental groups are now embracing communities of concern, especially Climate groups that work on climate justice. Also, some environmental groups may start to do their habitat restorations, beach clean-ups, field trips, walks etc.. Check with them and county guidelines.

Many organizations are now doing zoom meetings, online events, protest caravans, letter writing and petition campaigns for people to participate in.

If you live in Ocean Beach or hang out here and you feel safe to go out, please support our local, small merchants who have so generously donated in the past to our fundraising events. They all need our support (check our website for a list of donors)

We hope our enewsletter gives you some solace in these trying times. All these groups have something in common. They are trying to make this a better world by advocating for all the vulnerable people in the world, for the planet, and ultimately all of us. Check out their web sites and see all the great work they are doing and join them if you can. See our Get involved page on our website for a list of groups at oceanbeachgreencenter.org

While our regular film nights are on hold. check out the great films we have shown in the past (listed on our Activity page on our Website). Some are available for checkout in our library. Call for an appointment to pick up.

Two crucial climate issues are coming up. 1. Call Senator Ben Hueso at (916) 651-4040 to vote YES on AB 345 and put children and families first. End neighborhood oil drilling near our homes that pollutes our air, harms communities of color, and puts us at greater risk of death from COVID-19.

2. The full San Diego City Council will discuss what the gas and electricity agreements will look like next week. We want a fair deal that provides San Diegans with funds necessary to support COVID relief, a utility that will be a partner (not an adversary) for San Diego’s climate, equity and clean energy goals, and penalties for violations to ensure accountability. #BetterFranchiseDeal Please check SD350 for updates and see what you can do. https://www.facebook.com/SanDiego350