OB Planning Board to Consider ‘Amendments’ to Councilwoman Campbell’s ‘Compromise’ on Short Term Vacation Rentals

The Board Will Also Review “Improvements” to Spray Street Park and Proposed Round-About on W. Pt. Loma

This Wednesday, August 5, the Ocean Beach Planning Board will hold its online meeting at 6 pm via WebEx and requires pre-registration (see below).

First up on its agenda is an informational item where the Board will hear about the upcoming round-about on West Point Loma Blvd and other ADA improvements. Also the volunteer panel will review recommendations from a Park Ad Hoc sub-committee on improved amenities at Spray Street Park or the grassy area next to Dog Beach parking lot.

The big ticket item on its agenda is a review of the Board sub-committee’s recommendations on short term vacation rentals (STVRs). In response to Councilwoman Campbell’s recent “compromise” proposal on STVRs, the Planning Board formed an Ad Hoc sub-committee which has come up with a number of recommendations for the full Board to consider.

The motion that passed in the subcommittee is as follows – note that this was not a recommendation to vote for or against the proposal – :

Move to recommend the full board consider the Campbell proposal with the following amendments: 3-1-0 (no: PT)

Duplexes or ADU properties should be Tier 3, not Tier 2. These are not home shares and remove naturally occurring affordable housing inventory. It also creates possible loopholes on multifamily complexes. Parcels that benefit from any housing subsidies (new ADUs, density bonuses, reduced fees, etc) should be expressly prohibited from full-time STVR use on premises. Require 100-ft distance between Tier 3 permits in RS and RM zones to reduce impact on residents. Permits must be linked to a unique owner/ person. Remove LLC, lessor and other loopholes for stand-in hosts. Campbell should consult with a real estate attorney to ensure the 1 permit restriction works as intended. Permits must be non-transferrable. Remove Bed and Breakfast provisions from current code, these should be subject to same rules as Tier 2 or Tier 3 permits. Commercial zones should be Tier 4. Regarding enforcement, change “may” and “possible” to “shall, must” etc. Max guests shall be 2 persons per bedroom +1. Change minimum to 3 days.

Here is the link to July’s meeting minutes. All other meeting documents can be found on the website with the posted agenda. Here is the official agenda:

Here is the link to register in advance on webex . The registration may not work from a mobile device but the meeting will work after you sign up. Links to Campbell’s MOU and STVR framework are on her city council webpage on the right side of any of you haven’t already seen it.