5 Reasons Why Biden’s V.P. Search Demeans Women

By Colleen O’Connor
The Biden campaign’s search or the right woman to be his Vice-Presidential nominee has dragged on for over 5 months. He first committed to selecting a woman on March 15th.
Why no decision, yet? Not for any discernible rational reasons. Here are five unpleasant reasons that come to mind.
First, after declaring his intentions to name a “woman” to the ticket, Biden then named a man; a 76- old white, male and one-time Connecticut Senator, Chris Dodd to lead the search. The biggest reason given, “trust.” They have been bosom buddies for 30 years.
Herein, lies the problem. The country has changed. Connecticut is not representative. Chris Dodd is not representative. Even Joe Biden is not representative.
Women make up the majority of the Democratic voting base and Republican women have swelled those ranks with cross-over voting evidenced by their 2018 contribution to the Democrats historic House gains.
Women are the majority of voters now. Biden can count. But, which woman?
That leads to: Problem #2.
All of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates collected polls, focus groups and opposition research on each other, including Biden. They already know the strengths and possible weaknesses of every woman now under serious consideration.
Those details exist on Senators Harris and Warren; as well as Governor Whitmer, and candidate Abrams. Somehow, the appeal of these women, neither Biden or Dodd seemingly comprehend. Or are willing to admit.
So, more contenders are added to the mix. Now fourteen women in all. Former ambassador, Susan Rice, never a candidate for office, has recently joined the roster.
Third, there is an age, sex, and racial gap that eludes both Biden and Dodd. They remain stuck in the Eisenhower 50s. How else explain Dodd’s newest insult, that Harris is “too ambitious.”
Tone deaf does not adequately define it. Since when, in these “Dark Ages” of pandemics and economic calamity is being “too ambitious” a deal breaker? Remember, FDR and the New Deal? Too ambitious?
Harris, speaking to an audience of young Black women, rebuked such obliviousness and lack of foresight.
They “are burdened by only having the capacity to see what has always been instead of what can be. But don’t you let that burden you,” she added. “I want you to be ambitious.”
The veteran Democratic operative, Hillary Rosen was even more blunt – Dodd was “showing off” and should just “Shut up.” Adding, on Twitter, “This is the kind of crappy behavior this process doesn’t need.”
Fourth, by allowing this “vetting process” to drag on with “teasing” headlines or hoping for meg-donor persuasion, Biden’s “beauty contest” has descended into a modern day “cat-fight.” Each side leaking or uploading some “damaging” info to score points.
Think former GOP Rep. Clare Booth Luce’s play, “The Women.” That is the 50’s presumption. Then contrast, “Thelma & Louise,” the 1990s female buddy movie about two outlaw women that remains a classic.
Frankly, Harris has been the likely choice for the V.P. slot from the beginning of this charade. Even the Vegas bookmakers agree. As of Wednesday, Harris remains their odds-on favorite for the job.
If not she, or Warren, then whom? Who can seriously assume the presidency without the stamina, experience, and personality needed to govern our divided country, should fate intervene?
Harris covers all the bases necessary to help defeat Trump/Pence. She is telegenic. Not abrasive. Highly intelligent. Able to handle slings and arrows and counter with strong debating skills in committee and during campaign.
She has run the gauntlet of a presidential campaign; been elected twice to the statewide office of Attorney General of California; where she oversaw more than 4,500 lawyers, investigators, sworn peace officers, (thus demonstrating managerial skills); and best of all represents the country as it is today.
Age 55, she is young. Also, as a highly educated woman of African, Indian and Jamaican descent, and married to a white man, she checks all the boxes. In short, she represents the reality, hopes, and aspirations of 2020 America better than ether Trump or Biden.
Which brings up reason #5. Why the stall?
Biden continues to procrastinate, “I’m going to have a choice in the first week in August,” adding “and I promise I’ll let you know when I do.”
Now, he says, maybe “next week.” Why can’t he make up his mind? Who or what is he waiting for? Some tragedy in the wings? A big hurricane, the astronauts landing, or death of prominence that might steal the news lead? Fear of being overshadowed? That the V.P. choice will generate more enthusiasm than the Presidential nominee?
Whomever, whatever, whenever, the endeavor has passed it’s “sale by” date; whether intended to elevate the admirable profiles of all fourteen women, or just to tease a headline. Instead, the current “vetting” process has become demeaning to all women.
Time to stop.
{ 7 comments… read them below or add one }
Ms. O’Connor, it seems to me that you won’t be happy no matter the outcome, so what is your end game? Are you just trying to trash old white guys just for the sake of it? Are you jealous? And by the way, the last time I checked ambition isn’t necessarily a desirable quality, as defined by Merriam-Webster:
a : an ardent desire for rank, fame, or power
b : desire to achieve a particular end
I’m sorry but I just don’t understand how a process to decide on a vice-presidential candidate, a process that is apparently focused only on women candidates, is demeaning to women? Hell, politics is demeaning by its nature. Men being vetted in the past faced all kinds of demeaning treatment. The fact is that Biden looks like a sure thing, unless he really screws up. That means whoever the woman is, she will very likely be the first woman vice president in history. And, she will be next to a 77-year-old president meaning she has a chance of becoming president. I would think most women would delight in this. The process may be demeaning, and I mean to everyone, but it is what it is, so to say it is now particularly demeaning to women is in itself an odd focus.
To the other commenters: Sorry guys, you don’t get to decide what demeans women. Only women can do that. In my opinion, this has felt like a strange beauty pageant/Bachelor scenario for a while. Adding more candidates when he already had the best choices also seemed unnecessary and insulting. I do think that this feeling of delay is only compounded by the times we’re living in, everything is dragged out and feels like a time warp while news keeps moving at the speed of sound.
Real talk though:
Since the 1980’s most VP candidates have been selected before the Democratic convention. In 2020 Biden technically has until August 17th. In 2016, the candidates weren’t announced until 3 days prior and in 2008, Biden wasn’t announced until 2 days before the convention. So, although he’s not late at all, it’s more about the broken promise that is causing the feeling of dismissal and disrespect to his female candidates. After almost 4 years of suffering through a president that has been consistently lying to his constituents, it is especially hurtful to expect an August 1st announcement only to have it moved last-minute. Personally, I’m really looking forward to voting for a female VP and am hoping for Rice.
Was this a serious statement? “To the other commenters: Sorry guys, you don’t get to decide what demeans women. Only women can do that.”
Women who believe men cannot understand women are close minded people. I have a wife of 33 years and a 27-year-old daughter. I don’t accept that statement at all. And, if you want men on your side, even if you believe this, enunciating it like that does not help.
If anyone is thinking that this is going to be a fight against good and evil, remember that this is politics. EVERYONE is ambitious and we should expect political decisions to be made accordingly. Joe will announce when his campaign decides the time is best for his campaign.
Susan Rice has WAY more federal government experience than Kamala Harris and is not hobbled by the obvious friction demonstrated during the primary debates vis-à-vis Harris/Biden.
She is, as Joe mentioned pointedly “simpatico” . . . and THAT is politics, folks.
I like Kamala Harris a lot, I think she would be a good choice. The only worry is that she holds a senate seat that the Democrats need. It appears, from a bit of reading, that the governor can appoint a successor to serve out the term. If that is so, then the seat would be filled by another Democrat, so it would not be a worry. But, there are several good candidates for the position and Susan Rice is also a good choice, I agree.
If Donald Trump was a cow pie, I want to see how far they could toss him.
I like Warren for vice president.
I like Kamala Harris for Attorney General.
I like Susan Rice for Secretary of State.
I wish Biden would appoint Bernie Sanders for president.
Wait, What?!