5 Reasons Why Biden’s V.P. Search Demeans Women

By Colleen O’Connor

The Biden campaign’s search or the right woman to be his Vice-Presidential nominee has dragged on for over 5 months. He first committed to selecting a woman on March 15th.

Why no decision, yet? Not for any discernible rational reasons. Here are five unpleasant reasons that come to mind.

First, after declaring his intentions to name a “woman” to the ticket, Biden then named a man; a 76- old white, male and one-time Connecticut Senator, Chris Dodd to lead the search. The biggest reason given, “trust.” They have been bosom buddies for 30 years.

Herein, lies the problem. The country has changed. Connecticut is not representative. Chris Dodd is not representative. Even Joe Biden is not representative.

Women make up the majority of the Democratic voting base and Republican women have swelled those ranks with cross-over voting evidenced by their 2018 contribution to the Democrats historic House gains.

Women are the majority of voters now. Biden can count. But, which woman?

That leads to: Problem #2.

All of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates collected polls, focus groups and opposition research on each other, including Biden. They already know the strengths and possible weaknesses of every woman now under serious consideration.

Those details exist on Senators Harris and Warren; as well as Governor Whitmer, and candidate Abrams. Somehow, the appeal of these women, neither Biden or Dodd seemingly comprehend. Or are willing to admit.

So, more contenders are added to the mix. Now fourteen women in all. Former ambassador, Susan Rice, never a candidate for office, has recently joined the roster.

Third, there is an age, sex, and racial gap that eludes both Biden and Dodd. They remain stuck in the Eisenhower 50s. How else explain Dodd’s newest insult, that Harris is “too ambitious.”

Tone deaf does not adequately define it. Since when, in these “Dark Ages” of pandemics and economic calamity is being “too ambitious” a deal breaker? Remember, FDR and the New Deal? Too ambitious?

Harris, speaking to an audience of young Black women, rebuked such obliviousness and lack of foresight.

They “are burdened by only having the capacity to see what has always been instead of what can be. But don’t you let that burden you,” she added. “I want you to be ambitious.”

The veteran Democratic operative, Hillary Rosen was even more blunt – Dodd was “showing off” and should just “Shut up.” Adding, on Twitter, “This is the kind of crappy behavior this process doesn’t need.”

Fourth, by allowing this “vetting process” to drag on with “teasing” headlines or hoping for meg-donor persuasion, Biden’s “beauty contest” has descended into a modern day “cat-fight.” Each side leaking or uploading some “damaging” info to score points.

Think former GOP Rep. Clare Booth Luce’s play, “The Women.” That is the 50’s presumption. Then contrast, “Thelma & Louise,” the 1990s female buddy movie about two outlaw women that remains a classic.

Frankly, Harris has been the likely choice for the V.P. slot from the beginning of this charade. Even the Vegas bookmakers agree. As of Wednesday, Harris remains their odds-on favorite for the job.

If not she, or Warren, then whom? Who can seriously assume the presidency without the stamina, experience, and personality needed to govern our divided country, should fate intervene?

Harris covers all the bases necessary to help defeat Trump/Pence. She is telegenic. Not abrasive. Highly intelligent. Able to handle slings and arrows and counter with strong debating skills in committee and during campaign.

She has run the gauntlet of a presidential campaign; been elected twice to the statewide office of Attorney General of California; where she oversaw more than 4,500 lawyers, investigators, sworn peace officers, (thus demonstrating managerial skills); and best of all represents the country as it is today.

Age 55, she is young. Also, as a highly educated woman of African, Indian and Jamaican descent, and married to a white man, she checks all the boxes. In short, she represents the reality, hopes, and aspirations of 2020 America better than ether Trump or Biden.

Which brings up reason #5. Why the stall?

Biden continues to procrastinate, “I’m going to have a choice in the first week in August,” adding “and I promise I’ll let you know when I do.”

Now, he says, maybe “next week.” Why can’t he make up his mind? Who or what is he waiting for? Some tragedy in the wings? A big hurricane, the astronauts landing, or death of prominence that might steal the news lead? Fear of being overshadowed? That the V.P. choice will generate more enthusiasm than the Presidential nominee?

Whomever, whatever, whenever, the endeavor has passed it’s “sale by” date; whether intended to elevate the admirable profiles of all fourteen women, or just to tease a headline. Instead, the current “vetting” process has become demeaning to all women.

Time to stop.