When Did Point Loma Become the ‘Stepchild’ of San Diego?

By Judi Curry

You do not have to be a resident of the Point Loma or Ocean Beach area to know that there are many problems facing us at this time. A few examples might be the steady traffic of cars on Sunset Cliffs during the sunset hours; the new stop sign at the corner of Pt. Loma Ave and Sunset Cliffs; the incessant noise from firecrackers being shot off at all hours of the day and night; the steady stream of emergency vehicles answering the calls for service from people jumping (or falling) off the Cliffs, etc.

We are having an influx of homeless people looking for refuge not only on the beach, but in driveways, under cars, and, in many more cases, in backyards where gates are being left open.

Should I go on? The parking lots on Sunset Cliffs seem to be open 24 hours a day for loud parties, “Shoot-em-ups”, and, listening to the yells of young women. Monday, during a walk along the Cliffs, my student was horrified to see the amount of trash littering the parking lots, and what was even more frightening was the number of needles that were out in the open for all to see.

One of the things that is happening that has generated calls to “Get it Done,” to the City Emergency numbers, is that the street lights on Sunset Cliffs are out. They have been reported not working many times. In a call today to Emergency Services we were told that it takes up to 10 days to have someone go out and see what it wrong. This is absolutely outrageous!

In an area where there is such a great mobile population the street lights are out? People crossing the street in the dark to get to their cars or crossing the street to get to the ocean run a high risk of being hit by one of those speeding cars because there are no lights on. What is the City’s liability when someone is hit by one of those cars? This is not a “routine” call. This is an emergency.

And while I am at it – let me say a word – or more – about the proposed new development in the Midway district. I don’t know about you, but I just received my new water bill. It was $456.04 – over $150 more than last month, and last year at this time. The proposal to add 7000 new homes in the Midway area is ludicrous. Where is the water going to come from? Am I going to pay even more so that some developer can make millions?

And eliminate the 30 foot limit? Cram in more people. I have to say that there are two people that I voted for that I need to apologize for. One is Susan Collins in Maine. I voted for her when I lived there. I am sorry for that vote. But I think that I am even sorrier that I voted for Jen Campbell in our District. So far I am in disagreement with her on almost all of her proposals. I don’t think she has even driven down Sunset Cliffs at sunset; I don’t think she has ever been caught in the traffic in the Midway district at any time of the day. I am not sure what she has done that benefits our area for things here are, in my opinion, worse than they were before she took office.

So, I can’t help but feel that we are “second class citizens” in San Diego now. Let’s get the electric lights back on TODAY; let’s restrict parking in the lots on Sunset Cliffs from 9:00pm- 4:00am. Pacific Beach has restrictions – why don’t we? Let’s start ticketing those people shooting off firecrackers at all hours of the night. To my knowledge, there has not been one ticked issued for this misdemeanor. It is against the law. If a ticket can be issued for jay-walking, having an open container in public, etc., then certainly a ticket can be handed out for this also.

It’s time that the City, and those responsible for running it, do something about our area. We do not have to be impoverished to have lawfulness on our side. But we need some help in maintaining our quality of life.