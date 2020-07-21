When Did Point Loma Become the ‘Stepchild’ of San Diego?

By Judi Curry
You do not have to be a resident of the Point Loma or Ocean Beach area to know that there are many problems facing us at this time. A few examples might be the steady traffic of cars on Sunset Cliffs during the sunset hours; the new stop sign at the corner of Pt. Loma Ave and Sunset Cliffs; the incessant noise from firecrackers being shot off at all hours of the day and night; the steady stream of emergency vehicles answering the calls for service from people jumping (or falling) off the Cliffs, etc.
We are having an influx of homeless people looking for refuge not only on the beach, but in driveways, under cars, and, in many more cases, in backyards where gates are being left open.
Should I go on? The parking lots on Sunset Cliffs seem to be open 24 hours a day for loud parties, “Shoot-em-ups”, and, listening to the yells of young women. Monday, during a walk along the Cliffs, my student was horrified to see the amount of trash littering the parking lots, and what was even more frightening was the number of needles that were out in the open for all to see.
One of the things that is happening that has generated calls to “Get it Done,” to the City Emergency numbers, is that the street lights on Sunset Cliffs are out. They have been reported not working many times. In a call today to Emergency Services we were told that it takes up to 10 days to have someone go out and see what it wrong. This is absolutely outrageous!
In an area where there is such a great mobile population the street lights are out? People crossing the street in the dark to get to their cars or crossing the street to get to the ocean run a high risk of being hit by one of those speeding cars because there are no lights on. What is the City’s liability when someone is hit by one of those cars? This is not a “routine” call. This is an emergency.
And while I am at it – let me say a word – or more – about the proposed new development in the Midway district. I don’t know about you, but I just received my new water bill. It was $456.04 – over $150 more than last month, and last year at this time. The proposal to add 7000 new homes in the Midway area is ludicrous. Where is the water going to come from? Am I going to pay even more so that some developer can make millions?
And eliminate the 30 foot limit? Cram in more people. I have to say that there are two people that I voted for that I need to apologize for. One is Susan Collins in Maine. I voted for her when I lived there. I am sorry for that vote. But I think that I am even sorrier that I voted for Jen Campbell in our District. So far I am in disagreement with her on almost all of her proposals. I don’t think she has even driven down Sunset Cliffs at sunset; I don’t think she has ever been caught in the traffic in the Midway district at any time of the day. I am not sure what she has done that benefits our area for things here are, in my opinion, worse than they were before she took office.
So, I can’t help but feel that we are “second class citizens” in San Diego now. Let’s get the electric lights back on TODAY; let’s restrict parking in the lots on Sunset Cliffs from 9:00pm- 4:00am. Pacific Beach has restrictions – why don’t we? Let’s start ticketing those people shooting off firecrackers at all hours of the night. To my knowledge, there has not been one ticked issued for this misdemeanor. It is against the law. If a ticket can be issued for jay-walking, having an open container in public, etc., then certainly a ticket can be handed out for this also.
It’s time that the City, and those responsible for running it, do something about our area. We do not have to be impoverished to have lawfulness on our side. But we need some help in maintaining our quality of life.
I guess I made the right decission to leave San Diego.
If you can’t get services in the wealthy areas, then I hate to see what the rest of the city is like.
Love the picture, Frank.
Hi Judi,
I couldn’t agree more. My spouse and I have lived in the Sunset Cliffs neighborhood for twenty years and have witnessed a steady decline as well. I’ve used the “Get It Done” app constantly to report illegal dumping and out of state oversized vehicle parking. Calls to Council Member Campbell are either ignored or they pass the buck to the Mayor’s office. Calls to the Mayor’s office go unanswered. More and more it appears that developers, Air B&B, and social media are running the neighborhood rather than the residents. Ordinances (vacation rentals) are ignored in favor of businesses (Air B&B). Scooter companies continue to pose hazards and dump scooters wherever they wish ignoring laws to keep them off sidewalks and park them in designated areas.
There is clearly an enforcement accountability gap here that elected officials and businesses recognize and exploit to their benefit. Short of enclosing Sunset Cliffs as a gated community to enforce a curfew to protect the environment and maintain a residential community; the other options are to:
1. move to another neighborhood.
2. jump on the bandwagon to join elected officials and sellout to developers and outside companies by renting out our homes as Air B&B to maximize personal profits at the expense of the neighborhood community.
These choices were not what we expected when we bought our home in a beautiful neighborhood twenty years ago.
I’m failing to see a correlation between the article title and the content, particularly as it relates to making our community a “step-child.”
Did you seriously identify sunset cliffs traffic and a new stop sign as problems facing the area? My word.
Firecrackers are not a peninsula thing. That’s an every urban setting in the USA in July thing.
You are lucky enough to live in one of the most beautiful places in the country and a solid community within it. Problems are something every community faces, no matter how green the grass on the other side looks. Maybe look on the bright side a bit more often.
Word.
Sorry Tyler. I definitely identify Sunset Cliffs traffic and the new stop sign as problems facing this area. It is only a question of time before there is a bad accident and someone gets killed. That “someone” could be a friend, or family, or a neighbor I haven’t met yet. It is a big problem. If you don’t see it that way I am sorry for you.
Firecrackers are all over. Agreed. But nothing is being done about it and since people can still park in the parking lots on SSC, there are an abnormal amount of people parking and tossing the firecrackers onto the streets, at homes across from the lots, at the birds, on the ocean. Nothing has been done – on SSC or anywhere else for that matter. If those things don’t bother you then you don’t live where I live.
And talking about where I live – it is a beautiful place. I’ve lived here longer than years you have been alive. This is my community and no matter what happens in other communities, this is the one I am most concerned about – for me, for my neighbors, for the wild life, for the environment. Things can – and should – be done to correct those things that are affecting all of us. They are not being done – people are still jumping off the cliffs; people are still throwing their trash on the grounds; crime is increasing; all things that will a new direction can be abated. Not eliminated – but lessened. So as far as looking at the “other side” – that is the same thing as sticking one’s head in the sand. I am aware of the problems, and I refuse to sit back and do nothing about it. That may be ok for you – but it is not ok for me. The status quo will get worse and worse if the community sits back and does nothing.
Having a lot of the same issues in Hillcrest.
You’re right Judi!
Unfortunately about the only thing elected officials fear today is the media. Get some television coverage on the issues and you may get them to do something.
Or continue to rally the community to vote them out!
AirBnBs in Sunset Cliffs are full of people from Arizona, New Mexico, and Los Angles who might be vacationing if the Bahamas, except the Bahamas won’t let them in. “Along with the international traveler restrictions, the Bahamas is closing all beaches and parks, banning indoor dining, weddings, funerals, religious services and sporting events on Grand Bahama, according to the Sun-Sentinel.” They are all watching the sunset at Sunset Cliffs, drinking beer and smoking and what the rules are that decide what is a “group” do not seem to be important if they don’t know each other. This is the new world. Usually, though, if they fight they just hit each other.
I drove down SSC today and saw only Arizona and Nevada license plates. Granted, I didn’t go far – to Newport – and back, but it was rather amazing. And they don’t care if they liter, or shoot up, because there is no one to stop them. This is going to be a rough summer, I think.
OMG. These are some first world problems. I’ve lived here since 1999 and it was worse then.
Time to check out a retirement community.
I have lived here since 1965 and I totally disagree with you.
Why are quality of life issues only for the rich?
Rich people problems.
Ridiculous. Cars speeding down a street hitting pedestrians is not a “rich persons” problem. Falling off the cliff is not a “rich persons” problems.
Crime is not a “rich person’s problem.
I can go on and on and on. These are community problems – Ocean Beach is not a “rich persons” neighborhood.
These are community problems everywhere – don’t minimize it.
Vote Republican (ok, not possible for mayor)
Our future is on display in LA, SF, Chiraq, St. Louis
If we get a Soros sponsored DA (like STL) you will look back on this as the good days
Open borders + welfare for all = suicide
What does Republicanism have to do with this? I disagree with everything you said, Tom. Vote Republican and go to fascism.
I knew this would happen. We posted an article about coming fascism on our streets – no comment. We posted an article about the horrors of COVID in California – no comment; but post Judi’s complaints about noise and traffic and condoms along Sunset Cliffs – and bang! Many comments – of course Judi smartly enhances her numbers.