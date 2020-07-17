‘Shock and Awe’ in Ocean Beach – a Reader Rant

And Not a Sign of Government in Sight

Reader Rant by OB Joe

Living on the outskirts of Ocean Beach, I wanted to see for myself what was happening down on the beach and see how people were coping with the new restrictions and renewed dangers from COVID-19. So I drove by the beach going down Newport Avenue and then onto Abbott Street.

I was not ready for what I witnessed.

Shock and awe, is the only thing I can say. I was shocked at how cavalier everyone was taking it, not wearing masks, not practicing social distancing. People walking down the sidewalks, past bars trying to be restaurants, people crowding each other.

Over at the foot of Newport, on the wall: no masks, people sitting next to each other. Even vendors setting up their wares on the grass didn’t wear masks.

It was like a regular, summer day at the beach. People carrying their towels, their boards, their umbrellas, their sunscreen. No masks.

Finally, along Abbott on the sidewalk, I saw a guy actually wearing a mask. I had to swivel in the car chair to take in the singularity of his act. Wow.

I was in awe, awe at the audaciousness of the people flocking to the beach around 1:30 in the afternoon. Not a care in the world. Laughing, talking, sitting with friends. Going into the water. The sun, the sand, the surf. That’s all that mattered.

And you know what else? There wasn’t a sign of government the entire time I traversed the scene. No police officers. No traffic control vehicles, no signs from government warning people about the need to wear masks. Nothing. Government was not in sight.

It was the wild west of COVID-19. The shock and awe eventually made me quite depressed for the rest of the day. All I could do was to go home and light up a bowl. Forget about it.