‘Shock and Awe’ in Ocean Beach – a Reader Rant

And Not a Sign of Government in Sight
Reader Rant by OB Joe
Living on the outskirts of Ocean Beach, I wanted to see for myself what was happening down on the beach and see how people were coping with the new restrictions and renewed dangers from COVID-19. So I drove by the beach going down Newport Avenue and then onto Abbott Street.
I was not ready for what I witnessed.
Shock and awe, is the only thing I can say. I was shocked at how cavalier everyone was taking it, not wearing masks, not practicing social distancing. People walking down the sidewalks, past bars trying to be restaurants, people crowding each other.
Over at the foot of Newport, on the wall: no masks, people sitting next to each other. Even vendors setting up their wares on the grass didn’t wear masks.
It was like a regular, summer day at the beach. People carrying their towels, their boards, their umbrellas, their sunscreen. No masks.
Finally, along Abbott on the sidewalk, I saw a guy actually wearing a mask. I had to swivel in the car chair to take in the singularity of his act. Wow.
I was in awe, awe at the audaciousness of the people flocking to the beach around 1:30 in the afternoon. Not a care in the world. Laughing, talking, sitting with friends. Going into the water. The sun, the sand, the surf. That’s all that mattered.
And you know what else? There wasn’t a sign of government the entire time I traversed the scene. No police officers. No traffic control vehicles, no signs from government warning people about the need to wear masks. Nothing. Government was not in sight.
It was the wild west of COVID-19. The shock and awe eventually made me quite depressed for the rest of the day. All I could do was to go home and light up a bowl. Forget about it.
Thank you! As a long term resident of Ocean Beach I have to live and try to “shelter” here, thank you so much for your observations. It’s like living in a science fiction horror movie. I won’t even go into detail what I have experienced here on a daily basis. Going for a swim I felt like I was on a combat mission in enemy territory.
And…isn’t it wonderful how our Mayor and County Board of Supervisors have thrown us all under the bus by re-opening too soon, and being one of the only open beaches in Southern California, and by not enforcing Public Health Orders. They should all be recalled. And, let’s talk about the illegal STVRs operating while we are supposed to be staying home. As a retired Public Health Nurse who used to respond to outbreaks and help form disaster response plans for hospitals and clinics, it is a nightmare. True crimes against humanity.
If anyone thinks that this is anything other than chaos, consider this:
1) The mayor of Atlanta and her family tested positive for the virus after waiting more than 72hrs for their test results. California has had to scale back (they call it reorienting) testing to get the interval down to a reasonable two days.
2) The sports teams that everyone seems to think are so damn important have their own testing access that is next day service. Priority processing in testing labs.
What is wrong with this picture?