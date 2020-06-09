This Is Not a Drill: Save the Coast 30 Foot Height Limit – Contact City Council

Older Article: Ocean Beach Town Council Stands With Black Lives Matter
Newer Article: Tierrasanta Tipping Point?
Grassroots and Progressive views on local, national and world news
by Source on June 9, 2020 · 1 comment
in Ocean Beach
Older Article: Ocean Beach Town Council Stands With Black Lives Matter
Newer Article: Tierrasanta Tipping Point?
available for purchase!
Sitemap | Contact | About Us | Comment Policy
Copyright 2007-2017 OBRag.org ~ Code is Poetry
{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }
Be sure to copy any comments (up to 200 words) to the Rules Committee. You’ll need to use their webform (link below), check June 10 – Item-1 – Agenda Comment, and submit before 1:45PM tomorrow if you want it to be read at the meeting, https://www.sandiego.gov/form/rules-committee-public-comment-form