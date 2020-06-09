Ocean Beach Town Council Stands With Black Lives Matter

In a letter released Monday, June 8, the Ocean Beach Town Council announced it is taking a stand with Black Lives Matter. The letter, addressed to “The Ocean Beach Community and our friends around the world,” states:

In a letter released Monday, June 8, the Ocean Beach Town Council announced it is taking a stand with Black Lives Matter. The letter, addressed to "The Ocean Beach Community and our friends around the world," states:

In a strong message for unity and against injustice, the letter said:

“The Board of Directors of the Ocean Beach Town Council knows that Black Lives Matter. We know that injustice toward some is injustice toward all.”

It stated, It also said the Town Council is It continued:

“We are proud to see many business owners standing together with protesters and writing messages of unity on their storefronts.”

And the OBTC pledged:

Here is the entire letter:

To: The Ocean Beach Community and our friends around the world

Healthy, safe, and vibrant communities are a privilege for many Americans. They can go for a jog, get a restful night’s sleep, visit the beach, or patronize businesses without fear or unwarranted suspicion. For black communities, that story is often very different.

We recognize that many of our black friends, family, neighbors, and colleagues are abused by the institutions put in place to protect and serve all Americans.

The Board of Directors of the Ocean Beach Town Council knows that Black Lives Matter. We know that injustice toward some is injustice toward all. We have a duty to stand with our black neighbors in San Diego and make it abundantly clear that all are welcome here.

We have been heartened and inspired by the peaceful protests that have taken place in our neighborhood.

We are proud to see many business owners standing together with protesters and writing messages of unity on their storefronts.

The fight for equal justice is far from over. We know that the racism that is woven into the fabric of our country is pervasive, but it must be rooted out by working together as a community. We encourage our residents and visitors to speak up and to donate to causes that help empower and provide justice for black people.

You can start by … supporting one of the many local organizations that support the black community in San Diego like Buy Black SD, the Dede McClure Community Bail Fund or the Black Nurses Association of San Diego to name a few

We mourn the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile, Eric Garner, and the many other black men, women, and children senselessly killed by institutionalized racism.

In closing, we want to be clear that we side with those fighting for justice and equality and we commit to back up our words of support with tangible action.

The Ocean Beach Town Council Board of Directors