Ocean Beach Pier, Beach Parking Lots and Boardwalks Reopen Today – Tuesday, June 9

Beginning today, Tuesday, June 9, the Ocean Beach Pier, beach parking lots and boardwalks reopen.

Social – or physical – distancing still needs to be practiced by beachgoers. This means people should only sit near people whom they live with.

Sporting activities like football and volleyball are not allowed on beaches yet. However, OB and other San Diego beach parking lots are open with no restrictions.

Monday’s reopenings included day camps, campgrounds, RV parks and outdoor recreation such as sport and charter fishing expeditions

Friday, June 12, Balboa Park Central Mesa opens, along with Balboa Park parking lots.

The majority of businesses still closed will be able to reopen Friday, as long as they meet the county’s reopening guidelines.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said gyms, most swimming pools, bars, wineries, cardrooms and hotels for tourism and business travel will be able to reopen Friday.