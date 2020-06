400 People at Ocean Beach Paddle Out Rally in Solidarity With Black Lives Matter

At least 400 people joined a rally near the foot of Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach Sunday as part of a “Paddle Out” in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

The rally broke up and a minimum of hundred people jumped into the choppy waters with their surfboards, making a large circle once they all made it past the breakers. All photos by Bob Edwards.

