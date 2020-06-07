Coalition of Groups to San Diego Mayor and City Council: Black and Poor Communities Need Action Now!

There’s a coalition of San Diego organizers who are organizing in response to the police violence and disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on black and poor communities. The Community Budget Alliance.

A big part of their platform is the People’s Budget and they’re asking people and groups to email the Mayor and City Council this weekend. See the letter here.

Also, here’s their introduction:

Sign on to our COVID-19 Demands & Collective Statement!

Our fates rise and fall together.

The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the existing inequities in our healthcare system, workplaces, housing, governmental services and policies. Previous policy decisions have created systems that have resulted in low-wage workers, immigrants, communities of color, as well as unsheltered and incarcerated individuals, being hit hardest by this public health crisis.

The Community Budget Alliance and community partners call on Mayor Faulconer and the San Diego City Council to act immediately to protect and uplift our communities by enacting the following measures:

Housing for All: Strengthen eviction moratorium, cancel rent and mortgage debt, and house all who are unsheltered. Economic Relief for Working Families: 15 paid sick days, return to jobs at same position, unemployment to cover all lost wages, and support small businesses. Protect our Values, Safety and Voices: Free all people in detention, early release from jail, fund for undocumented community, all information in the languages of our communities, stop collaboration with ICE, and no ticketing or jailing for alleged shelter in place violations. Healthcare For All: No cost healthcare for everyone regardless of immigration status, free treatment and testing.

We make this city and must reimagine what our city, and society becomes, as well as respond to the immediate needs of our communities.



Here’s more info on that:

Take Action!

Email the Mayor of San Diego and City Council directly and urge them to protect our communities!

Opportunities to modify city budget: Monday, June 8 @ 2pm

They’re also working on several strategies including efforts to defund the police and redirect the funds into community-based projects.

Here is a letter they’re trying to blast out this weekend, download it here.