A Pictorial of the Ocean Beach Paddle Out in Solidarity with Black Lives Matter

Join us in a pictorial view of the historic Ocean Beach Paddle Out in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, held Sunday, June 7. We have photos from a number of sources.

First, people started gathering at the foot of Newport on the grass. Many brought signs … and surfboards.

Everyone was brought together in a short rally by Doah Lee, the main organizer of the OB Paddle Out. There was at least 400 people in attendance.

After an inspiring speech, the main speaker, Bryan Barbarin, asked everyone to take a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time George Floyd’s neck was held down by a white policeman’s knee.

Once the rally concluded, Doah asked people to go out in the choppy waters and form a circle.

Many people stood and watched on shore in support.

Nearly 200 surfers and boards made it out past the breakers forming a giant circle followed by a board rally where Doah said a few words.

Thank you all so so much for coming out showing courage, unity, love and standing up for Black Lives Matter! Please feel free to share any photos and #paddleforpeaceob hashtag! Please if you can tag me Doah Lee or @doahsdaydream on IG I would appreciate it!!! Let’s keep on fighting and never forget what we paddled out for today!!!

