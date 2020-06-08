A Pictorial of the Ocean Beach Paddle Out in Solidarity with Black Lives Matter

by on June 8, 2020 · 0 comments

in San Diego

Join us in a pictorial view of the historic Ocean Beach Paddle Out in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, held Sunday, June 7. We have photos from a number of sources.

Photo by Bob Edwards.

First, people started gathering at the foot of Newport on the grass. Many brought signs … and surfboards.

Photo by Bob Edwards.

Photo by Bob Edwards.

Photo by Jordan Beane

Everyone was brought together in a short rally by Doah Lee, the main organizer of the OB Paddle Out. There was at least 400 people in attendance.

Bryan Barbarin and Doah Lee. Photo by Albert C Elliott

Bryan Barbarin. Photo by Bob Edwards

After an inspiring speech, the main speaker, Bryan Barbarin, asked everyone to take a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time George Floyd’s neck was held down by a white policeman’s knee.

Photo by Albert C Elliott

Photo by Bob Edwards

Photo by Albert C Elliott

Photo by Albert C Elliott

Photo by Albert C Elliott

Photo by Albert C Elliott

Photo by Bob Edwards.

Photo by Charles Landon CapeMayStudio

Notice the fists raised by people upstairs at the hotel. Photo by Charles Landon CapeMayStudio

Once the rally concluded, Doah asked people to go out in the choppy waters and form a circle.

Photo by Bob Edwards.

Photo by Frank Gormlie

Photo by Frank Gormlie

Many people stood and watched on shore in support.

Photo by Bob Edwards.

Photo by Jordan Beane.

Photo by Albert C Elliott

Photo by Albert C Elliott

Photo by Albert C Elliott

Photo by Albert C Elliott

Doah Lee. Photo by Albert C Elliott

 

Photo by Albert C Elliott

Photo by Bob Edwards.

Photo by Charles Landon StudioCapeMay

Photo by Charles Landon StudioCapeMay

Drone photo

Nearly 200 surfers and boards made it out past the breakers forming a giant circle followed by a board rally where Doah said a few words.

Drone photo

Thank you all so so much for coming out showing courage, unity, love and standing up for Black Lives Matter! Please feel free to share any photos and #paddleforpeaceob hashtag! Please if you can tag me Doah Lee or @doahsdaydream on IG I would appreciate it!!! Let’s keep on fighting and never forget what we paddled out for today!!!

#paddleforpeaceob hashtag!

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Older Article:

Newer Article: