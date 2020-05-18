Councilmember Jen Campbell Appears Too Eager to Please the San Diego Establishment

By Geoff Page

No one who knows me would ever describe me as an eternal optimist. And, the supply of optimism a person comes into this world with dwindles with the passing of many years. Yet, I can say, a flicker survives and is fanned occasionally by events. Mine was when a Democrat was finally elected mayor of this city and by some of what he began to do before the establishment destroyed him, with some help of his own. But, he never stood a chance.

Then, another event fanned my flame when a Democrat defeated the incumbent Republican for the District 2 city council seat. Yes, the city council is supposed to be non-partisan, but it ain’t. While I did not vote for Dr. Jennifer Campbell, enough people did and she was elected to the seat, ousting Lorie Zapf. This was good for two reasons: anyone else would have been an improvement over Zapf, and, a Democrat replaced a Republican. Or so we thought.

What we have now is a council person who is in lock step with the mayor and the power establishment in San Diego. Her recent action was, not just support for changing the sacred 30-foot height limit, but initiating the move, leading the charge. This from the council member whose district includes the entire Prop D area.

Every person who ever runs for the District 2 council seat is asked about the 30-foot height limit and Campbell, like all the others, pledged to defend it. But, like politicians everywhere, once in office, all bets are off, even for something as serious as the 30-foot height limit. Campbell is not serving her constituency, she’s serving other interests.

Another one of her actions that hit close to home was her position on the ridiculous Dog Beach disabled sidewalk and ramp. The city was sued over the condition of the walkway. They settled for $50k and determined they needed to replace the whole walkway for over a million dollars. Lots of people spoke up saying this was a ridiculous expense and a flawed design. The OB Planning Board got very involved. People wanted the city to consider alternatives.

It came before the city council and people from OB came to speak, including the chair of the OB Planning Board, Andrea Schlageter. After public comments, the council discusses the matter and a motion is made. Discussion was brief, Campbell made the motion to approve and it passed. In moments.

Campbell stuck to the party line that the lawsuit required the walkway to be rebuilt, as is. That was a lie. The lawsuit did not contain any conditions at all, just $50k and they went away. Further evidence that the suit did not require this is the walkway itself, which remains untouched more than a year later. It has been a daily liability ever since. Campbell did not listen to anything the community had to say, she ignored them and has ignored the unchanged liability that could be the subject of another lawsuit.

Then, there is Midway. The Navy is working on a deal to redevelop the old SPAWARS property. Last year, the mayor and the new head of SANDAG announced they were pursuing a plan to obtain the property and build a “Grand Central Station” transportation hub there. The announcement was in the media, which was where the Midway-Pacific Highway Planning Group first heard about it, not from the city. They were not pleased. This project has been a source of anger and frustration for the group as they have been ignored.

Campbell came to one of the Midway groups regular monthly meetings. In the very beginning of her opening remarks, she exclaimed how excited she was about the plan to build the Grand Central Station. Kind of reminded of how an audience reacts when a rock band yells how happy they are to be in Cleveland when they are in Philadelphia. It was crystal clear that Campbell had no idea how the Midway group felt about the project, or more importantly, about how the city had completely ignored them.

The picture of Campbell that has emerged for me is person who is thoroughly enjoying the spotlight and eager to please the power structure to ensure she stays in that spotlight. She surely would never have stood a chance running for office with a proposal to change the 30-foot height limit. Part of the problem is that Campbell does not live in the 30-foot height limit area, she lives in Bay Ho on the east side of the 5 freeway. She has no history with coastal issues. But, even worse, she seems to have made no effort to learn about the coast or Midway for that matter.

The voters were hoodwinked, there is no other way to put it.