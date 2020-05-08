San Diego County COVID-19 Cases – the Numbers, the Graphs, the Zip Codes and Map

Here are the most recent numbers, charts, graphs and map of San Diego County COVID-19 cases. They are the most recent updated figures published today, Friday, May 8, as of May 6 and May 7 from the San Diego Union-Tribune and the San Diego County.

And just as a comparison, here’s last Friday’s chart – which we can see that our county has had 41 deaths reported in the week since and an additional 865 reported cases:

Below are the current numbers and charts.