San Diego County COVID-19 Cases – the Numbers, the Graphs, the Zip Codes and Map

by on May 8, 2020 · 2 comments

Here are the most recent numbers, charts, graphs and map of San Diego County COVID-19 cases. They are the most recent updated figures published today, Friday, May 8, as of May 6 and May 7 from the San Diego Union-Tribune and the San Diego County.

And just as a comparison, here’s last Friday’s chart – which we can see that our  county has had 41 deaths reported in the week since and an additional 865 reported cases:

Below are the current numbers and charts.

 

Avatar Robyn May 8, 2020 at 3:16 pm

A friend heard that a 65 year-old Ocean Beach woman has died from COVID-19. Do you have any information on this?

Frank Gormlie Frank Gormlie May 8, 2020 at 3:30 pm

The chart of cases by zip code we posted today said there are 10 cases in 92107 – sorry, that’s all we know.

