Councilwoman Campbell Calls for the Closure of Sunset Cliffs ‘Natural’ Park

In a statement that San Diego City Councilwoman Jen Campbell just released, she calls for the closure of Sunset Cliffs Natural Park due to San Diegans not following public health orders around Sunset Cliffs, and how the park is more of a regional attraction and not just a neighborhood park.

Here is her statement:

“Since our parks and beaches have been opened San Diegans have, for the most part, done an excellent job following public health orders while returning to public spaces for passive use. Unfortunately, this has not been the case in Sunset Cliffs Natural Park or in the greater Sunset Cliffs community.

As I mentioned in my statement last week, Sunset Cliffs has been a concern. We have been working very closely with the Mayor’s Office to monitor the area this week. While I appreciate the resources we have invested there – it’s clear this issue is not getting any better.

Protecting public health has been a priority for me. I believe it’s time we take a step back to better assess the opening of Sunset Cliffs Natural Park to protect public health, discourage illegal gatherings and keep people safe.

Sunset Cliffs Natural Park is more than just a neighborhood park like Kate Sessions or Western Hills. As a regional attraction Sunset Cliffs is more aligned with Mission Bay or Balboa Park and therefore similar restrictions should apply. I’m asking for Sunset Cliffs Natural Park (both linear and hillside sections) to be closed in the interest of public health and safety. I look forward to working with the Mayor and city staff to activate this plan as quickly as possible.”

Perhaps, however, nature herself will remedy the situation. With the red tide organisms rotting, maybe the stench will simply keep people away.